Zodiac Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13.7
(-0.22%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:33:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.61

0.05

0.46

0.2

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.61

0.05

0.46

0.2

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.35

2.34

0.16

0.14

Total Income

1.01

0.4

2.8

0.36

0.36

Total Expenditure

-5.83

-4.67

-1.57

-3.87

-3.1

PBIDT

6.84

5.08

4.37

4.24

3.46

Interest

5.74

4.51

3.89

3.82

3.24

PBDT

1.1

0.57

0.48

0.41

0.22

Depreciation

0.18

0.17

0.18

0.25

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0.1

0.04

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.67

0.3

0.26

0.13

-0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0.06

0.08

0.05

0.06

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.61

0.22

0.2

0.07

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.61

0.22

0.2

0.07

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

0.06

0.05

0.02

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,121.31

10,160

950

2,120

1,572.72

PBDTM(%)

180.32

1,140

104.34

205

100

PATM(%)

109.83

600

56.52

65

-36.36

