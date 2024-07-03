Zodiac Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.61
0.05
0.46
0.2
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.61
0.05
0.46
0.2
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.35
2.34
0.16
0.14
Total Income
1.01
0.4
2.8
0.36
0.36
Total Expenditure
-5.83
-4.67
-1.57
-3.87
-3.1
PBIDT
6.84
5.08
4.37
4.24
3.46
Interest
5.74
4.51
3.89
3.82
3.24
PBDT
1.1
0.57
0.48
0.41
0.22
Depreciation
0.18
0.17
0.18
0.25
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0.1
0.04
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.67
0.3
0.26
0.13
-0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
0.08
0.05
0.06
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.61
0.22
0.2
0.07
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.61
0.22
0.2
0.07
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
0.06
0.05
0.02
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,121.31
10,160
950
2,120
1,572.72
PBDTM(%)
180.32
1,140
104.34
205
100
PATM(%)
109.83
600
56.52
65
-36.36
