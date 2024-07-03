Zodiac Ventures Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
0.59
0.59
98.89
0
2.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.59
0.59
98.89
0
2.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.12
0.25
0.19
0.1
Total Income
0.61
0.71
99.14
0.19
2.49
Total Expenditure
-0.99
-0.22
91.26
-2.93
-0.34
PBIDT
1.6
0.94
7.88
3.12
2.84
Interest
0.99
0.22
3.34
2.82
2.6
PBDT
0.61
0.71
4.54
0.3
0.24
Depreciation
0.03
0.01
0.11
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0.16
1.05
0.05
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.44
0.54
3.38
0.14
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.4
0.06
0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
0.57
1.98
0.08
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
0.57
1.98
0.08
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.15
0.53
0.02
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.76
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
271.18
159.32
7.96
0
118.33
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
74.57
91.52
3.41
0
3.75
