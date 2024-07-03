iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Ventures Ltd Half Yearly Results

13.79
(-1.71%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Sept-2021

Gross Sales

0.59

0.59

98.89

0

2.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.59

0.59

98.89

0

2.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.12

0.25

0.19

0.1

Total Income

0.61

0.71

99.14

0.19

2.49

Total Expenditure

-0.99

-0.22

91.26

-2.93

-0.34

PBIDT

1.6

0.94

7.88

3.12

2.84

Interest

0.99

0.22

3.34

2.82

2.6

PBDT

0.61

0.71

4.54

0.3

0.24

Depreciation

0.03

0.01

0.11

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0.16

1.05

0.05

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.44

0.54

3.38

0.14

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.4

0.06

0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

0.57

1.98

0.08

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

0.57

1.98

0.08

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.15

0.53

0.02

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.76

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

271.18

159.32

7.96

0

118.33

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

74.57

91.52

3.41

0

3.75

