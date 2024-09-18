iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zodiac Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

13.25
(0.76%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5,540.99

-99.11

1,566.17

-25

Op profit growth

29.71

-72.97

202.76

58.53

EBIT growth

31.25

-74.98

223.87

67.17

Net profit growth

2,142.93

-99.87

1,328.11

-73.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.74

1,815.44

59.14

325.47

EBIT margin

40.82

1,754.76

61.74

317.64

Net profit margin

0.52

1.31

9.17

10.7

RoCE

13.44

7.27

24.16

10.16

RoNW

0.14

0

4.25

0.33

RoA

0.04

0

0.89

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

0.01

1.43

0.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0.01

0.01

Cash EPS

-0.06

-0.09

0.5

-0.09

Book value per share

2.97

2.95

3.97

3.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

101.75

1,400

P/CEPS

-58.66

-150.45

P/B

1.36

4.73

EV/EBIDTA

6.27

16.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.62

31.12

Tax payout

-22.67

-47.67

-38.81

-30.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.35

10,452.27

92

0

Inventory days

4,096.26

1,79,289.65

1,117.15

16,238.85

Creditor days

-61.09

103.48

-27.52

52.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.03

-1.02

-2.29

-1.1

Net debt / equity

1.68

1.45

2.22

2.86

Net debt / op. profit

3.6

4.01

2.23

7.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

4.29

7,985.47

5.01

1,217.87

Employee costs

-30.59

-1,827.64

-17.07

-225.03

Other costs

-31.94

-4,442.38

-28.8

-767.36

Zodiac Vent. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.