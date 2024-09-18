Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5,540.99
-99.11
1,566.17
-25
Op profit growth
29.71
-72.97
202.76
58.53
EBIT growth
31.25
-74.98
223.87
67.17
Net profit growth
2,142.93
-99.87
1,328.11
-73.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.74
1,815.44
59.14
325.47
EBIT margin
40.82
1,754.76
61.74
317.64
Net profit margin
0.52
1.31
9.17
10.7
RoCE
13.44
7.27
24.16
10.16
RoNW
0.14
0
4.25
0.33
RoA
0.04
0
0.89
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0.01
1.43
0.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0.01
0.01
Cash EPS
-0.06
-0.09
0.5
-0.09
Book value per share
2.97
2.95
3.97
3.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
101.75
1,400
P/CEPS
-58.66
-150.45
P/B
1.36
4.73
EV/EBIDTA
6.27
16.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.62
31.12
Tax payout
-22.67
-47.67
-38.81
-30.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.35
10,452.27
92
0
Inventory days
4,096.26
1,79,289.65
1,117.15
16,238.85
Creditor days
-61.09
103.48
-27.52
52.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.03
-1.02
-2.29
-1.1
Net debt / equity
1.68
1.45
2.22
2.86
Net debt / op. profit
3.6
4.01
2.23
7.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
4.29
7,985.47
5.01
1,217.87
Employee costs
-30.59
-1,827.64
-17.07
-225.03
Other costs
-31.94
-4,442.38
-28.8
-767.36
