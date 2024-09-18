Zodiac Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.04
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.03
-0.28
1.15
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.01
-0.28
1.15
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.08
-0.01
-0.28
1.15
Equity raised
14.98
15.59
16.18
16.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.15
8.42
7.91
7.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0.03
0.04
Net in cash
24.04
24
23.85
24.51
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.