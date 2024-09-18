iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.2
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Zodiac Vent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.04

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.03

-0.28

1.15

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

-0.01

-0.28

1.15

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.08

-0.01

-0.28

1.15

Equity raised

14.98

15.59

16.18

16.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.15

8.42

7.91

7.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0.03

0.04

Net in cash

24.04

24

23.85

24.51

