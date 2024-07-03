iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

14.06
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.59

0

0.08

0.02

0.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.59

0

0.08

0.02

0.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.16

0.16

0.06

Total Income

0.6

0.01

0.23

0.18

0.65

Total Expenditure

-0.43

-0.56

-3.83

-1.97

-0.12

PBIDT

1.03

0.57

4.06

2.15

0.77

Interest

0.43

0.56

3.86

1.95

0.12

PBDT

0.6

0.01

0.2

0.2

0.65

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0.06

0.06

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0

0.28

0.07

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.44

0

-0.15

0.08

0.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.01

0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

0

-0.17

0.05

0.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

0

-0.17

0.05

0.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0

1.28

0.01

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.76

3.46

3.76

3.76

3.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

174.57

0

5,075

10,750

130.5

PBDTM(%)

101.69

0

250

1,000

110.16

PATM(%)

74.57

0

-187.5

400

84.74

