Zodiac Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.59
0
0.08
0.02
0.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.59
0
0.08
0.02
0.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.16
0.16
0.06
Total Income
0.6
0.01
0.23
0.18
0.65
Total Expenditure
-0.43
-0.56
-3.83
-1.97
-0.12
PBIDT
1.03
0.57
4.06
2.15
0.77
Interest
0.43
0.56
3.86
1.95
0.12
PBDT
0.6
0.01
0.2
0.2
0.65
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.06
0.06
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0
0.28
0.07
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.44
0
-0.15
0.08
0.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
0
-0.17
0.05
0.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
0
-0.17
0.05
0.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0
1.28
0.01
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.76
3.46
3.76
3.76
3.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
174.57
0
5,075
10,750
130.5
PBDTM(%)
101.69
0
250
1,000
110.16
PATM(%)
74.57
0
-187.5
400
84.74
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.