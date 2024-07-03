Summary

Zodiac Ventures Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 19, 1981 as Growel Investment Ltd. In March 24, 1981, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. On November 8, 2006, the name of the company was changed from Growel Investment Ltd to Money Masters Investment Ltd. On June 29, 2010, the company changed their name from Money Masters Investment Ltd to Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Zodiac Ventures Ltd is real estate Development Company operating in Mumbai. The company is focusing on residential projects developments. They currently follow a sale model for our residential projects. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of real estate. The key focus area of Company business has been reconstruction or redevelopment of slum areas, cessed buildings by housing societies or old buildings belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.The company undertakes research for their projects prior to making any decisions to acquire, develop or sell our properties. Their operations include the identification and acquisition of land and land development rights and the planning, execution and marketing of their projects.The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business in shares, securities and other investments and financing. With a view to raise finance to buy, invest in debentures, debenture stock of other companies including securities of any government authorities, bonds, certi

