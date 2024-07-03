SectorRealty
Open₹14.44
Prev. Close₹14.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.57
Day's High₹14.44
Day's Low₹14
52 Week's High₹25.8
52 Week's Low₹12.1
Book Value₹3.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.95
P/E177
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.76
5.61
5.61
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.69
2.91
1.94
7.47
Net Worth
14.45
8.52
7.55
11.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.22
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-9.09
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.07
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.04
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.03
-0.28
1.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.09
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
144.7
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
117.16
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-58.12
0
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.59
98.89
0.8
12.41
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.59
98.89
0.8
12.41
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.44
2.43
0.21
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
805.8
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,345.6
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,616.15
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,208.3
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,593.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jimit Ramesh Shah
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ramesh Virji Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunita Jimit Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rustom Deboo
Independent Director
Sahil Deepak Visaria
Independent Director
Himanshi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zodiac Ventures Ltd
Summary
Zodiac Ventures Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 19, 1981 as Growel Investment Ltd. In March 24, 1981, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. On November 8, 2006, the name of the company was changed from Growel Investment Ltd to Money Masters Investment Ltd. On June 29, 2010, the company changed their name from Money Masters Investment Ltd to Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Zodiac Ventures Ltd is real estate Development Company operating in Mumbai. The company is focusing on residential projects developments. They currently follow a sale model for our residential projects. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of real estate. The key focus area of Company business has been reconstruction or redevelopment of slum areas, cessed buildings by housing societies or old buildings belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.The company undertakes research for their projects prior to making any decisions to acquire, develop or sell our properties. Their operations include the identification and acquisition of land and land development rights and the planning, execution and marketing of their projects.The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business in shares, securities and other investments and financing. With a view to raise finance to buy, invest in debentures, debenture stock of other companies including securities of any government authorities, bonds, certi
Read More
The Zodiac Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is ₹52.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is 177 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is ₹12.1 and ₹25.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zodiac Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.31%, 3 Years at -24.03%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -9.40%, 3 Month at -6.84% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
