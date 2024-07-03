iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zodiac Ventures Ltd Share Price

14.2
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.44
  • Day's High14.44
  • 52 Wk High25.8
  • Prev. Close14.16
  • Day's Low14
  • 52 Wk Low 12.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.57
  • P/E177
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.98
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zodiac Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

14.44

Prev. Close

14.16

Turnover(Lac.)

2.57

Day's High

14.44

Day's Low

14

52 Week's High

25.8

52 Week's Low

12.1

Book Value

3.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.95

P/E

177

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Zodiac Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Zodiac Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zodiac Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.61%

Non-Promoter- 35.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zodiac Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.76

5.61

5.61

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.69

2.91

1.94

7.47

Net Worth

14.45

8.52

7.55

11.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.22

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-9.09

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.07

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.04

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.03

-0.28

1.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.09

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

144.7

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

117.16

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-58.12

0

0

-100

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.59

98.89

0.8

12.41

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.59

98.89

0.8

12.41

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.44

2.43

0.21

0.22

View Annually Results

Zodiac Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

805.8

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,345.6

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,616.15

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,208.3

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,593.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jimit Ramesh Shah

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ramesh Virji Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunita Jimit Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rustom Deboo

Independent Director

Sahil Deepak Visaria

Independent Director

Himanshi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Summary

Zodiac Ventures Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 19, 1981 as Growel Investment Ltd. In March 24, 1981, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. On November 8, 2006, the name of the company was changed from Growel Investment Ltd to Money Masters Investment Ltd. On June 29, 2010, the company changed their name from Money Masters Investment Ltd to Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Zodiac Ventures Ltd is real estate Development Company operating in Mumbai. The company is focusing on residential projects developments. They currently follow a sale model for our residential projects. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of real estate. The key focus area of Company business has been reconstruction or redevelopment of slum areas, cessed buildings by housing societies or old buildings belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.The company undertakes research for their projects prior to making any decisions to acquire, develop or sell our properties. Their operations include the identification and acquisition of land and land development rights and the planning, execution and marketing of their projects.The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business in shares, securities and other investments and financing. With a view to raise finance to buy, invest in debentures, debenture stock of other companies including securities of any government authorities, bonds, certi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zodiac Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Zodiac Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is ₹52.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is 177 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is ₹12.1 and ₹25.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zodiac Ventures Ltd?

Zodiac Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.31%, 3 Years at -24.03%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -9.40%, 3 Month at -6.84% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zodiac Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zodiac Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.