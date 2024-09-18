Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ending on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Updated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 - with consolidated cash flow statement added - in response to your observation dated 30th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through Right Issue and/or other modes. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 8th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve evaluate and consider raising of funds. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 20 May 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of recommending final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23rd May 2024 for recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 6 May 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting update for Board Meeting rescheduled for the agenda of consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, to be held on 17th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 17th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

Zodiac Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 and fixing the record date for the same. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 9th May 2024. Pursuant to our intimation to you dated 2nd May 2024, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, 9th May 2024, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:55 P.M. The intimated agenda item of recommendation of interim dividend was taken up; however, the Board decided not to recommend and declare the same, and has deferred the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024