The Members,

Zodiac Ventures Limited.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zodiac Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, the cash flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(hereinafter referred as "Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs (F inancial Position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024,

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit (Financial Performance including comprehensive Income) of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) In the case of Statement of Cash Flow, of the cash flows and changes in equity of the company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Except for the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph and emphasis of the matter, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention that Zodiac Developers Pvt. Ltd (ZDPL), which was the subsidiary of the company last year and now having controlling interest in the associate company, is engaged in real estate business. There are several litigations involved in the Hanuman Nagar Project of the said associate Company. There is a dispute with the Joint Developer in the Project. During 2020-21, the arbitration award dated 15th October 2020 has been received for the Hanuman Nagar Project. But the Associate Company has an order from the SRA which contradicts the arbitration award and definitely has more weightage in relative terms. An application under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 has been filed in the Bombay High Court and the Associate Company is confident of winning the same. In the said application, the Company has obtained a stay order from the Bombay High Court against the execution of the said arbitration award. Accordingly, management is of the opinion that the amount incurred on the project stands good and recoverable along with sizable profits. The construction activity has again resumed for Sale Building No. 7. Further, Companys flagship said Sale Building No. 7 has now been christened as 45-Juhu Residency and the Company has received part Occupation Certificate up to the 9th habitable floor. Accordingly, the company visualizes sales proceeds, recovery of balance payments on flats sold and also new sales to occur which will improve the Cash Flow.

We draw your attention and state that Zodiac Developers Pvt. Ltd (ZDPL), an Associate company is having a Commercial dispute with Mr. Abhishek Jhaveri and two ors for refund of Rs. 2,90,00,000/- towards the advance payments given against purchase of Residential Flat in Hanuman Nagar Project and has received prohibitory Order from Bombay High Court,

Protho Notary for recovery of Rs. 2.90 Crs. And accordingly, the consent terms were filed by both the parties. However, the party has filed the Contempt petition before the Bombay High Court and got the Order of attachment of two bank accounts of ZDPL, an Associate Company. The Company has opposed the same and is in the process of reaching a settlement and paying the balance amount due and has also sought the Courts permission to release the attachment on Bank Accounts.

We draw your attention and state that Zodiac Developers Pvt. Ltd (ZDPL), an Associate company, had advanced a sum of Rs. 8,75,00,000/- to Akshar Group in the F.Y. 2017-18. The Associate Company was informed by Akshar Group that they intend to forfeit the entire amount of Rs. 8.75,00,000/- citing breach of contract and default in our obligations to them. The dispute had arisen and there is no improvement in the situation. The Associate Company intends to pursue legal recourse to recover this amount and is confident that the same will be recovered but, the case is yet to be filed. The matter is vexed and the Associate Company is playing a balancing act to safeguard its interest.

Effects of COVID-19

We draw further attention on the uncertainties and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys operations and financial statements as assessed by the Management. The actual impact may differ from such estimates depending on future developments. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed and based on the work done/audit report of other auditors, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Management and Board of Directors.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the " Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order ,to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:-

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the company with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) The Company yet to transfer Unpaid Dividend of Rs. 157/- pertaining to F.Y. 2015-16 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and;

(b) The Management has represented, that, and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For NAVIN NISHAR & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO-116503W Sd/- CA. NAVIN K. NISHAR PROPRIETOR Place : Mumbai M. No. 101443 Date: 17th May, 2024. UDIN. No.: 24101443BKHKDI9499

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report- 31st March, 2024

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Zodiac Ventures Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of Property, plant, equipment and Intangible assets;

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets.

b. As per the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, all the assets have been physically verified by the management at regular interval which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. As per the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, title of all immovable property are held in the name of the company.

d. According to the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use of assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii. In respect of inventories;

a. As per the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the Company is engaged in construction activities and inventories is in the form of Construction-WIP and therefore, physical verification of inventories has been difficult by the management.

b. As per the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in the form of Overdraft on Reducing DP of Rs. 28 Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of Residential Flats of Promoters and Corporate Guarantee of Zodiac Developers Private Limited, current assets, etc in March 2024 only. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (Trade receivables outstanding at quarter end, quarterly cash flows and other stipulated financial Information) to be filed by the Company with such banks in the subsequent years and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. As per the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c),

(d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not given loans, made investments, given guarantees and provided securities covered by section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year, within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or directives issued by Reserve Bank of India or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under and therefore, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal against the company.

vi. According to the information given to us, Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Therefore, provisions of Clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues;

a. As per information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Profession Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Service Tax, Value added Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to the

Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. Further, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax, Value added tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess \which were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the company, the dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Year(s) to which it pertains Amount Not Paid (Rs. in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 2016-17 19,29,638/- Commissioner Of Income T ax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 2017-18 5,56,271/- Commissioner Of Income T ax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 2018-19 18,563/- Commissioner Of Income T ax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and records examined by us there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable

ix. In respect of loans or other borrowings taken by the Company, according to the information and Explanation given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management and records examined by us, funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given by the management and records examined by us, company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of the securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, no money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments );

(b)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, during the year under review, the Company has not issued and allotted through preferential allotment or private placement basis any shares/ convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible), convertible warrants; and therefore, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company, or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management and records examined by us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the company

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of related party transactions, the Company has complied with Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b)The company has not appointed an internal auditor as required in accordance with provisions of Companies Act, 2013, but has an adequate internal audit system.

xv. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also had incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the directors report, management discussion and analysis forming part of the annual report of the company; and as per our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) There are no ongoing CSR projects under sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors

Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For NAVIN NISHAR & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO-116503W Sd/- CA. NAVIN K. NISHAR PROPRIETOR Place : Mumbai M. No. 101443 Date: 17th May, 2024 UDIN. No.: 24101443BKHKDI9499

"ANNEXURE B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Zodiac Ventures Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls to the aforesaid standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ZODIAC VENTURES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect

the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.