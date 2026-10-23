Status: upcoming
₹14742/91 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
28 Oct 2026
30 Oct 2026
56 Equity Shares
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153 - 162 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Jio Platforms IPO received 7.01 times subscription by 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026, led by QIBs at 14.62 times. The GMP stood at ₹245, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,364 per share. Here's a look at category-wise demand and the latest GMP trend.
23 Oct 2026|12:33 PM
Jio Platforms IPO received 3.48 times subscription by 11:02 AM on October 22, 2026, led by strong QIB demand at 9.42x. The GMP stood at ₹247, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,366 against the upper price band of ₹1,119.
22 Oct 2026|11:14 AM
₹30,230-crore IPO received ₹90,500 crore in Day 1 bids on October 21, 2026, with the issue subscribed three times by 5 PM. The QIB portion led demand with 9 times subscription, while retail participation stood at 0.67 times. The IPO closes on October 23, ahead of its scheduled October 28 listing.
21 Oct 2026|07:24 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
EAAA India Alternatives Ltd
26 Oct - 28 Oct 2026
1,585.00 - 1,665.00
1,200.00
SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
313.00 - 330.00
640.87 - 667.53
Wiscon Industries Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
194.00 - 204.00
104.61 - 110
BLS Polymers Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
142.00 - 150.00
241.4 - 255
M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd
28 Oct - 30 Oct 2026
153.00 - 162.00
260.1 - 275.4
IIFL Customer Care Number
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
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