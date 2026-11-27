Shares of Mahanadi Coalfields on Friday, November 27 2026, listed at a discount to the company’s IPO price of ₹136. The stock opened at ₹134 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a 1.47% discount. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) opening price was even lower at ₹133.15, reflecting a 2.10% discount to the IPO price.

Mahanadi Coalfields’ shares later showed some gains. At 11.56am, the company’s stock was 1.01% higher at ₹135.35 on the NSE. However, it still traded 0.48% below its IPO price.

To date, three Coal India subsidiaries have listed on the stock exchanges. These include Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) which listed in January 2026 and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL), which listed in March 2026.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO – issue size, pricing and subscription

The company’s IPO carried a total issue size of ₹8,981 crore. The company had set the IPO price range at ₹129-136 a share. Investors subscribed to the company’s shares in multiples of 110.

Demand for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was 1.52 times. Around 74.86 crore shares were bid for compared to the 49.30 crore shares available for subscription.

Demand was strongest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). This group oversubscribed the IPO by 4.95 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) however, undersubscribed by 0.66 times.

Retail, employees and shareholders all undersubscribed the IPO by 0.46, 0.22 and 0.56 times, respectively.

Investor Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 4.95 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.66 times Retail Individual Investors 0.46 times Employees 0.22 times Shareholders 0.56 times Overall Subscription 1.52 times

That institutional investors oversubscribed the IPO to a greater extent than retail and NII investors, reflects differing levels of investor appetite for the company.

Background on Mahanadi Coalfields – India’s largest coal producer

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited is a Coal India Limited subsidiary. It is India’s largest coal producing single company. The company mainly produces non-coking thermal coal, which has various industrial applications including for use in the generation of electricity.

Furthermore, Mahanadi Coalfields accounts for around 9.8% of India’s total coal reserves.

Besides being an important coal player, the company is also a key contributor to meeting the country’s (particularly power industry’s) coal demand. Production and coal reserves are significant company resources.

Mahanadi Coalfields – financials

In FY24, FY25 and FY26, Mahanadi Coalfields’ consolidated financials have shown a downwards trend. For FY25 and FY26 turnover declined to ₹31,353.02 crore and further to ₹30,549.59 crore respectively from that seen in FY24 of ₹31,634.35 crore.

Also, consolidated post-tax profits reduced to ₹10,825.12 crore in FY25 and then to ₹10,698.12 crore in FY26 compared to the FY24 figure of ₹11,841.55 crore.

Financial Metric FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue from Operations (₹ crore) 31,634.35 31,353.02 30,549.59 Profit After Tax (₹ crore) 11,841.55 10,825.12 10,698.12

These statistics show that the company’s revenue and profits have been trending downwards in recent years. However, it noted an improvement in its operating cash flow in FY26.

Mahanadi Coalfields sees operating cashflow improve in FY26

Despite the observed ease in the company’s revenue and profits, Mahanadi Coalfields saw a notable increase in its operating cash flow. This rose to ₹12,477.53 crore in FY26 from ₹7,704.96 crore in FY25.

This therefore demonstrates that the company was able to generate more cash from its operations in FY26.

Furthermore, Mahanadi Coalfields’ balance sheet is robust. With low financial debt and high cash and bank balances, the company has good liquidity and financial manoeuvrability despite the observed downward trend in its earnings.

Important factors to watch on Mahanadi Coalfields’ stock market listing

As previously noted, Mahanadi Coalfields’ stock listing price was discounted relative to its IPO price on both the NSE and BSE.

Investors should also look to assess the group’s coal production levels, coal utilisation, margins and profitability. Efficiently exploiting the group’s extensive coal resources, alongside sustaining strong cash levels, are both areas which are likely to prove important. Especially so due to the recent decline seen in both the group’s turnover and profits.

In addition, the wider economic environment and perceptions towards both the coal and energy sectors are likely to impact upon the group’s share price following flotation.

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