Indian IT stocks rallied on Thursday, November 26, with all 10 Nifty IT constituents trading higher and Wipro leading with a 4.2% gain. The Nifty IT index was the top sectoral gainer as Infosys and HCL Technologies also advanced around 3% each, extending Indian IT stocks’ recent strength despite weakness in global AI-linked technology stocks.

Key Takeaways

The Nifty IT index crossed 33,000 intraday and touched 33,037.

The Nifty IT index was up 2.3% at around 11:10 am.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.

Financial markets were pricing in a 98% probability of a 25-basis-point US Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Nifty IT touches 33,037 as the index gains 2.3%

NSE data showed the Nifty IT index crossed the 33,000 mark in intraday trade and touched 33,037. At around 11:10 am, the index was up 2.3%, making it the top sectoral gainer.

Wipro rises 4.2% to Rs 196.9

Wipro rose 4.2% to Rs 196.9, NSE data showed.

Infosys gains around 3% in the IT rally

Infosys gained around 3%, according to NSE data. The company was among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.

HCL Technologies gains around 3%

HCL Technologies gained around 3%, NSE data showed. The company also featured among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.

Persistent Systems and LTM advance around 2%

Persistent Systems advanced around 2%, while LTM also advanced around 2%, NSE data showed.

TCS gains more than 1.7% and joins Nifty 50 leaders

Tata Consultancy Services gained more than 1.7%, according to NSE data. TCS was among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.

Tech Mahindra gains more than 1.7%

Tech Mahindra gained more than 1.7%, NSE data showed. The company was also among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.

Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software and Coforge trade higher

Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software and Coforge traded with modest gains, according to NSE data.

Sensex gains 0.6% as Nifty 50 advances 0.5%

BSE data showed the Sensex gained 505.6 points, or 0.6%, to 84,443.9 at around 11:10 am. NSE data showed the Nifty 50 advanced 121.6 points, or 0.5%, to 25,940.9 at around the same time.

Nvidia falls 3.9% as global AI stocks remain weak

Nvidia shares fell 3.9% to $149.3 on Wednesday after S&P placed the chipmaker’s credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade. S&P cited concerns over management and board oversight.

Nasdaq data showed the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 4% in intraday trade before closing 0.62% lower. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said Indian IT stocks had displayed an inverse relationship with global AI-linked technology stocks in recent sessions.

December rate-hike pricing moves to 25 basis points

Financial markets were pricing in a 98% probability of a 25-basis-point US Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Expectations of a larger, 50-basis-point increase had receded.

The US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core inflation rose to 3.3%.

Foreign institutional investor inflows reach $14.15 billion in November

Foreign institutional investor inflows into India had reached $14.15 billion so far that month. Weakening global AI stocks and the revival in India’s earnings growth are said to have been powering these inflows.

Data for stocks is as of 11:10 am on NSE

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