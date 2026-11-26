Indian IT stocks rallied on Thursday, November 26, with all 10 Nifty IT constituents trading higher and Wipro leading with a 4.2% gain. The Nifty IT index was the top sectoral gainer as Infosys and HCL Technologies also advanced around 3% each, extending Indian IT stocks’ recent strength despite weakness in global AI-linked technology stocks.
NSE data showed the Nifty IT index crossed the 33,000 mark in intraday trade and touched 33,037. At around 11:10 am, the index was up 2.3%, making it the top sectoral gainer.
Wipro rose 4.2% to Rs 196.9, NSE data showed.
Infosys gained around 3%, according to NSE data. The company was among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.
HCL Technologies gained around 3%, NSE data showed. The company also featured among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.
Persistent Systems advanced around 2%, while LTM also advanced around 2%, NSE data showed.
Tata Consultancy Services gained more than 1.7%, according to NSE data. TCS was among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.
Tech Mahindra gained more than 1.7%, NSE data showed. The company was also among the top 10 Nifty 50 gainers.
Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software and Coforge traded with modest gains, according to NSE data.
BSE data showed the Sensex gained 505.6 points, or 0.6%, to 84,443.9 at around 11:10 am. NSE data showed the Nifty 50 advanced 121.6 points, or 0.5%, to 25,940.9 at around the same time.
Nvidia shares fell 3.9% to $149.3 on Wednesday after S&P placed the chipmaker’s credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade. S&P cited concerns over management and board oversight.
Nasdaq data showed the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 4% in intraday trade before closing 0.62% lower. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said Indian IT stocks had displayed an inverse relationship with global AI-linked technology stocks in recent sessions.
Financial markets were pricing in a 98% probability of a 25-basis-point US Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Expectations of a larger, 50-basis-point increase had receded.
The US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core inflation rose to 3.3%.
Foreign institutional investor inflows into India had reached $14.15 billion so far that month. Weakening global AI stocks and the revival in India’s earnings growth are said to have been powering these inflows.
Data for stocks is as of 11:10 am on NSE
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