Domestic IT stocks extended their rally for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with Infosys leading Nifty IT constituents after rising 4.4%. The gains came as global investors moved away from crowded AI-linked trades despite weakness in global technology shares and renewed US tariff threats.
Nifty IT data showed Infosys rose 4.4% to become the top gainer among the index’s constituents. Nifty 50 data showed the stock was also among the benchmark’s leading gainers as the index rose nearly 2%.
Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.24%, according to Nifty IT data. LTM rose 1.53% during Wednesday’s session, the data showed.
Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra advanced by up to 1%, Nifty IT data showed.
US stock-market data showed Nvidia shares fell 5.9% in the latest session after rising 31.5% in the previous session. The chipmaker had recovered nearly USD 1 trillion in market capitalisation following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive.
The Nifty IT index’s gain over the past three trading sessions reached 5.2%, according to Nifty IT data. The seven constituents trading in positive territory included Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, LTM, Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.
Domestic equity-market data showed the rally helped markets recover from Monday’s losses.
Asian equity-market data showed renewed selling pressure as the technology-led rally of the previous session lost momentum. Global equity-market data also showed that fresh US tariff threats weighed on investor sentiment.
Investors assessed the possibility of additional US tariffs as Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks gave up some of their previous-session gains, according to global equity-market data.
US stock-market data showed the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 declined 0.5% to 7,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% to 50,018.70.
S&P 500 futures declined 0.3% during Asian trading on Wednesday morning, US stock-market data showed.
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