Indian stock markets witnessed a heavy buying on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, with benchmark indices surging over 2% in morning trade. The BSE Sensex jumped more than 1800 points, or 2.33%, to 84,360, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 558 points, or 2.21%, to reclaim the 25,900 mark at 25,907 as of 11:04 AM.

The sharp recovery in domestic equities was supported by sustained foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices, and strong buying in heavyweight banking stocks. Positive sentiment across banking and information technology shares further strengthened the market’s upward momentum.

Banking and IT Stocks Drive Market Rally

Banking and IT stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to Wednesday’s market rally. The Nifty IT index advanced 2.39%, while the Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.27%, reflecting strong buying interest in heavyweight stocks from both sectors.

Among other sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index rose 0.96%, while the Nifty Pharma index gained 0.98%. The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 0.68%, whereas the Nifty Auto index edged up 0.19%.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the leading contributors to the Sensex’s gains. HDFC Bank surged 3.54%, Infosys climbed 3.43% and ICICI Bank advanced 3.19%.

Other notable gainers included Bajaj Finance, which rose 2.65%, Axis Bank, which gained 2.13%, and Bajaj Finserv, which advanced 2.09%.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Power Grid and Tata Steel featured among the key Sensex laggards, limiting some of the benchmark index’s gains.

Broader Markets Trade Higher

The broader market indices also participated in Wednesday’s rally, although their gains remained relatively moderate compared with the benchmark indices.

The Nifty 100 advanced 1.38%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.89% and 0.48%, respectively.

The relatively stronger performance of large-cap stocks indicated that buying interest was concentrated in heavyweight companies, particularly banking and IT stocks.

Foreign Fund Inflows and Lower Crude Oil Prices Support Sentiment

Strong foreign institutional investor (FII) participation provided another positive trigger for domestic equities. According to exchange data, FIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,672.99 crore on Monday, supporting investor confidence.

Meanwhile, easing crude oil prices offered additional relief to the Indian market. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around USD 90.12 per barrel, declining approximately 1.42%.

Lower crude oil prices are generally favourable for India, which relies heavily on oil imports. A decline in international crude prices can help ease imported inflationary pressures and improve the cost outlook for oil-dependent sectors.

Asian Markets Remain Under Pressure Amid AI Trade Volatility

Despite the strong rally in Indian equities, global market sentiment remained cautious amid heightened volatility in technology stocks and the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

Several Asian markets witnessed sharp declines during the session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.9%, while Taiwan’s weighted index plunged 6%. South Korea’s KOSPI also declined 5.4%.

However, some regional markets traded in positive territory. Singapore’s Straits Times index gained 0.4%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.28%.

The contrasting performance across Asian markets highlighted the uncertainty surrounding global equity sentiment, particularly amid fluctuations in technology and AI-related stocks.

Market Outlook: Experts Advise Caution Amid Global Volatility

Despite the sharp recovery in domestic benchmark indices, market experts advised investors to remain cautious amid continued volatility in global markets.

They emphasised the importance of evaluating company fundamentals, earnings prospects and business performance while making investment decisions. The divergence between Indian equities and several major Asian markets also underlined the importance of monitoring global developments.

For now, strong foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and buying in banking and IT heavyweights have provided meaningful support to domestic equities. However, investors will continue to track global market movements and institutional flows for further direction.