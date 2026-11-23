The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is receiving a subdued response from investors on the final day of bidding, November 23, 2026. As of 11:41 AM, the public issue is subscribed by 0.58 times, with bids received for 49.30 crore shares against the total shares offered.

Among investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription with 1.45 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.29 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion received bids for only 0.34 times the shares reserved. The employee and shareholder categories were subscribed 0.14 times and 0.39 times, respectively.

Within the NII category, Small NIIs (S-NII) recorded 0.41 times subscription, while Big NIIs (B-NII) subscribed 0.23 times.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today

The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP is currently trading at ₹0.45 per share as of November 23, compared with ₹0.70 on November 22. The grey market premium has declined considerably from ₹3.65 on November 17, indicating a moderation in unofficial market sentiment.

Based on the upper price band of ₹136, the estimated listing price stands at ₹136.45 per share, suggesting a potential listing gain of approximately 0.33%. For investors applying for one lot of 110 shares, the estimated profit based on the latest GMP is around ₹49.

However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Details

The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opened for subscription on November 19 and closes on November 23, 2026. The company has fixed the price band at ₹129–₹136 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 66,18,36,300 shares, aggregating up to ₹8,981.12 crore.

The IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on November 27, 2026. Eligible employees are entitled to a discount of ₹6 per share.