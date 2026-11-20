Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Subscription

As of 10:01 AM on November 20, 2026, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has seen an overall subscription of 0.38 times.

Total bids have been made for 49.30 crore shares against the total issue size, resulting in 0.38 times subscription.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category has shown the highest subscription of 1.26 times. It is the only category which has crossed the fully subscribed level.

Retail Individual Investor (RII) category has seen 0.15 times subscription. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category has seen a subscription of 0.08 times. The Small NII (S-NII) category has seen subscription of 0.13 times. However, the Big NII (B-NII) category has seen subscription of 0.05 times.

The employee category has seen subscription of 0.05 times. Whereas, Shareholders reservation has seen subscription of 0.15 times.

Investor Category Subscription QIB 1.26x NII 0.08x S-NII 0.13x B-NII 0.05x Retail (RII) 0.15x Employee 0.05x Shareholder 0.15x Overall 0.38x

Subscription data as of November 20, 2026, at 10:01 AM.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP

The GMP for Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was Rs 1.80 per share as of 9:02 AM on November 20, 2026.

Considering the GMP, the estimated price at which this IPO will list is Rs 137.80. This implies gains of about 1.32 percent.

Investors who apply for 110 lot will be able to make profits of approx. Rs 198 at current GMP levels.

The GMP for the IPO has come down sharply from Rs 7 on November 15 to Rs 1.80 on November 20. But GMP is an informal indicator and may not match with actual listing price of the IPO.

GMP Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Profit* 20-Nov-2026 ₹1.80 (1.32%) ₹137.80 ₹198 19-Nov-2026 ₹1.80 (1.32%) ₹137.80 ₹198 18-Nov-2026 ₹3.10 (2.28%) ₹139.10 ₹341 17-Nov-2026 ₹3.65 (2.68%) ₹139.65 ₹401 16-Nov-2026 ₹3.50 (2.57%) ₹139.50 ₹385 15-Nov-2026 ₹7.00 ₹143.00 ₹770 14-Nov-2026 ₹9.25 ₹145.25 ₹1,018

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.