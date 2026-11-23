Tata Steel has agreed to sell its tubes business, and 100% of its Tata Steel Colors business to APL Apollo Tubes for ~Rs28,000 crores. As part of the deal, Tata Steel has also acquired a promoter stake in APL Apollo, and a public offer. This could result in Tata becoming a promoter in APL Apollo. However, the share prices of both companies fell sharply on the 23 rd November 2026.

Summary

Tata Steel has announced a major portfolio restructuring. The company has sold two downstream businesses to APL Apollo Tubes for ~Rs28,000 crores.

The deal enables optimal structuring of Tata Steel’s portfolio, extracting value from downstream businesses, and focusing on upstream steel production. APL Apollo will benefit from increased production volumes, diversification and distribution capabilities.

Tata Steel Tubes & Pipes Business (Slump Sale)

APL Apollo will purchase the tubes & pipes business through a slump sale for up to Rs11,700 crores.

Includes production facilities in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad.

Some cold rolled and surface-treated steels produced in Khopoli.

Turnover in FY26 was ~Rs11,375 crores. This equals 4.9% of group turnover.

Tata Steel Colors (100% sale)

APL Apollo will purchase 100% of Tata Steel Colors (previously known as Tata BlueScope Steel) for Rs16,300 crores. Tata Steel Colors produces Coloured Steel Sheets. Tata Steel has 50% ownership in Tata Steel Colors directly, with the remaining 50% owned by Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL).

Details

Revenue (FY26): ~Rs4,680 crores

Profit (FY26): Rs85 crores

Proceeds to Tata Steel: Rs8,150 crores

Proceeds to TSDPL: Rs8,150 crores

Both sales are connected and are expected to be completed at the same time. The deal is expected to be completed by 31 st March 2028 (subject to normal conditions). However, if both parties agree the deadline can be extended beyond this date.

Tata Steel Public Offer

Tata Steel has also made a public offer to acquire up to 26% of enlarged voting capital of APL Apollo Tubes.

Price per share: Rs2301.40

Number of shares to be acquired: 72.8 million shares.

Total maximum cost: Rs16,755.66 crores.

Offer Manager: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited.

Subject to approval, regulation and final acceptance of shares.

Promoter Share Acquisition

Following the proposed acquisition of a 26.38% promoter shareholding in APL Apollo Tubes from S Gupta Holding Private Limited for Rs2100 per share (total deal value ~Rs15,510.61 crores), this deal will be structured in three parts:

9.91% via market based block deal on 23 rd November 2026.

11.90% via private placement.

4.57% by 31 st March 2028.

If Tata Steel acquires 100% of the promoter shareholding and completes the public offer, Tata Steel may own 52.38% of APL Apollo Tubes. Therefore, Tata Steel will become promoters of APL Apollo Tubes, providing them control over management of the company.

Share Price Movements

Both shares fell significantly. On the 23 rd November 2026 at 11.22am:

Tata Steel fell significantly to Rs164.37 (down 7.42%).

APL Apollo Tubes fell significantly to Rs1,752.30 (down 17.41%).

The public offer price of Rs2301.40 is significantly above the current share price.

Considerations

Approvals: Deal subject to approvals. Expected completion by 31 st March 2028.

Public Offer: Final shareholding of Tata Steel in APL Apollo Tubes depends on how many shares from public shareholders are accepted.

Tranches: Promoter share is being purchased in tranches.

Integration: APL Apollo must integrate both the tubes and colour steel businesses.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.