Hospital sector stocks such as Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals saw a rise in their stock prices by up to 4% on November 20 on positive ratings upgrades from global brokerage firm Macquarie. Macquarie has upgraded its rating on the stocks to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’, as earnings outlooks for this sector are improving.

Valuations in the sector are also coming into line, and it is believed that analyst earnings forecasts for the sector have reached their lowest point. Furthermore, the pressure on profitability by new capacity additions in the sector have mostly been priced in, and healthy utilisation rates are being seen from new capacity additions.

Price changes

Macquarie has raised its price target for Max Healthcare to INR 1450 from INR 825. This implies a potential gain of 37% for investors. The firm is positively biased towards Max Healthcare due to disciplined capital deployment, improved EBITDA growth outlook and good capacity additions. The firm expects revenue growth of 20% and EBITDA growth of 22% between FY26 to FY29.

Macquarie has raised its price target for Apollo Hospitals to INR 10,500 from INR 6,230, implying a potential gain of 20% from Thursday’s closing price.

Risks

Macquarie noted certain risks, including the Supreme Court extending price controls on more than just oncology drugs and greater than expected pressure on profitability from new hospitals.

Max Healthcare faces risks from a greater proportion of institutional patients, which will affect revenue per patient. However, increasing costs associated with 24/7 operations may limit margin expansion at Apollo Hospitals’ HealthCo segment.

Stock movement

As of 10.40am on November 20, shares in Apollo Hospitals were up 4.45% at INR 9128 on the NSE. Shares in Max Healthcare were up 3.57% at INR 1077.85.

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