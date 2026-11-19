Stocks in Paytm, Pine Labs and MobiKwik fell sharply on Thursday, November 19, 2026, amid concerns that there may be delays in implementation of Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on UPI.
One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company saw its stock price fall by 8.68%, trading at Rs 1,725.90 on the NSE. Pine Labs also fell 5% to Rs 160.95, making it one of the worst performers in the Nifty 500.
One MobiKwik Solutions fell 8.27% to Rs 207.98.
Reports concerns that uncertainty remains around when the proposed MDR will be implemented on UPI.
In B2B UPI transactions, a flat fee of Rs 5 may be applied in merchant to merchant UPI transactions, according to sources in the report.
The proposal was reportedly approved by the NPCI UPI and Services steering committee a month ago, but has yet to be notified and so uncertainty exists.
If MDR is introduced in UPI transactions, it is seen as an upside for digital payments companies like Paytm.
Analysts think that Paytm will benefit from improved leverage and continued growth in financial services – particularly in merchant lending. Introducing fees in transactions could also provide new monetisation opportunities through Paytm’s merchant payment service.
However, uncertainty around the introduction of MDR has caused concerns over when revenue growth may begin.
In addition to uncertainty around MDR, Paytm is exposed to risk from potential regulation changes in merchant lending.
Restrictions on internal rates of return (IRR) in merchant lending and changes to current digital lending models could impact profitability and further business growth.
Both Paytm and Pine Labs were some of the worst performing stocks in the Nifty 500 on Thursday, reflecting concern over monetisation in digital payments.
Market participants will be watching for official communications from NPCI, when the MDR on UPI will be implemented and any new regulation in relation to merchant lending.
Uncertainty over how much fees will be charged for UPI transactions may continue to drive sentiment in fintech stocks until more clarity is provided.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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