Gold and silver rates in India were down on November 20, 2026. 24-karat gold rates were down to Rs 13,325 per gram. 22-karat and 18-karat gold prices were also lower at Rs 12,214 and Rs 9,994 per gram, respectively.

24K gold prices were down 2.04% to Rs 1,33,250 per 10 grams, while 22K gold prices were down 2.05% to Rs 1,22,140 per 10 grams.

Gold and silver prices have declined as the US dollar strengthened and as there are expectations of the US Fed tightening monetary policy

Gold fell to their lowest levels since September 2025 in international markets.

Gold Rates Today in India: 24K, 22K and 18K

Gold Purity Price Per Gram Price Per 10 Grams 24 Karat ₹13,325 ₹1,33,250 22 Karat ₹12,214 ₹1,22,140 18 Karat ₹9,994 ₹99,940

Gold Rates Today – International Markets

Gold prices saw a decrease in international markets on November 20.

Spot gold prices fell 1.24 pc to $3,676.27 per ounce, marking 14 month lows and the lowest levels since September 2025. December-dated gold contracts in the US fell 1.67 pc to $3,679.50 per ounce.

The rising US dollar has put downward pressure on gold prices, as investors in different currencies have to pay more to purchase dollar-priced commodities. In addition, expectations that the US Fed will tighten monetary policy has caused gold and silver prices to fall.

International Gold Prices Today

Category Price (US$/ounce) Percentage Change Spot Gold $3,676.27 -1.24% US Gold Futures (December) $3,679.50 -1.67%

Gold and Silver MCX Prices Today

Gold and silver futures on the MCX saw heavy price falls.

Gold futures were down 3.91 pc to trade at Rs 1,23,120 per 10 grams. Silver futures saw a larger drop, losing 6.06 pc to trade at Rs 1,48,730 per kg.

This large drop in local gold and silver futures is driven by the weak price trends seen globally.

MCX Gold and Silver Prices Today

Commodity Price Percentage Change MCX Gold (per 10 gm) ₹1,23,120 -3.91% MCX Silver (per kg) ₹1,48,730 -6.06%

Gold Rates Today in Major Indian Cities

On November 20, 2026, gold prices in various Indian cities varied. The highest 24K gold price was seen in Chennai at Rs 1,23,330 per 10 grams. This was followed by Hyderabad (Rs 1,23,160 per 10 grams) and Bengaluru (Rs 1,23,060 per 10 grams).

New Delhi had 24K gold prices of Rs 1,22,680 per 10 grams. Mumbai’s price was Rs 1,22,900 per 10 grams, while Kolkata had gold prices of Rs 1,22,800 per 10 grams.

Silver 999 fine prices in major cities ranged from Rs 1,48,210 per kg in New Delhi to Rs 1,48,870 per kg in Chennai.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities (November 20, 2026)

City 24K Gold (₹/10 gm) Chennai ₹1,23,330 Hyderabad ₹1,23,160 Bengaluru ₹1,23,060 Mumbai ₹1,22,900 Kolkata ₹1,22,800 New Delhi ₹1,22,680

Silver Prices Today Across Major Indian Cities City Silver 999 Fine (₹/kg) Chennai ₹1,48,870 New Delhi ₹1,48,210

Gold Rates in Major States

In major states, gold prices were relatively high in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at an average of Rs 13,340 per gram for 24K gold.

Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal had average 24K gold prices of Rs 13,325 per gram.

Gold Prices Today Across Major States

State 24K Gold (₹/gm) Karnataka ₹13,340 Tamil Nadu ₹13,340 Maharashtra ₹13,325 Telangana ₹13,325 West Bengal ₹13,325

Trend

Gold prices have been under pressure in recent days. On November 10, 24K gold prices were Rs 1,44,610 per 10 grams. However, on November 18, gold prices were down significantly at Rs 1,36,030 per 10 grams.

The latest figures indicate that gold and silver prices in India are coming under pressure due to recent developments in global financial markets.

The rising value of the US dollar, expectations of changes in US Fed monetary policy and shifting investor sentiment are all playing a role in determining gold and silver prices.

As international spot gold prices hit 14 month lows, and MCX silver prices fell by over 6%, gold and silver prices in India are reflecting the weakness seen in global precious metals.

Historical Gold Price Trend in India