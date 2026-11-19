Claude maker – Anthropic made its historic stock market debut today on November 19, 2026, raising $81.3bn in an initial public offering. The shares of the artificial intelligence company opened at $111.50, representing a 34.3% increase on the $83 offering price.

Of the 980 million shares offered, 956.35 million were raised by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing holders. Due to high demand, the scale and price of the offering exceeded the original expected offering price of between $70 and $78.

As a result, the total offering made by Anthropic is now significantly larger than that made by SpaceX in June 2026 ($75 billion) and is the largest initial offering in history.

Valuation of Anthropic IPO

Based on the initial offering price of $83, the company has a valuation of $1.5 trillion.

After performing strongly following the IPO, the company’s valuation has increased to almost $2 trillion. Shares opened at $111.50 on the Nasdaq, before trading at $108.72 (Reuters).

This is a major milestone for artificial intelligence as there has been strong investor interest in companies involved in creating leading AI applications.

Investor interest will be focussed upon Anthropic’s future success to justify its high valuation. This will depend on increasing revenues, increasing take-up in businesses and improving margins.

Furthermore, due to Anthropic’s successful raising of capital, there may be increased expectations for further IPOs in the AI industry. Competitor OpenAI is reported to be planning an IPO in 2027.

Increase in Revenues by 1,206%

Since its founding by CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and 5 other founders in 2021, Anthropic has seen very strong growth in revenue.

Between January and September 2026, the company made $33.24 billion in revenue. In comparison, in the same time period in 2025, they made $2.55 billion in revenue.

This indicates a year-on-year increase in revenues of approximately 1,206%. This is due to increased take-up of Anthropic’s AI models, enterprise products and API product.

Furthermore, the company has seen very strong growth in enterprise customers. As of September 30th 2026, more than 11,900 customers have spent more than $100,000 in annual revenues in the past 12 months. This is an increase from over 950 customers in the previous year.

Despite the rapid growth in revenues, Anthropic faces challenges in sustaining momentum in enterprise AI. Controlling computing costs will be difficult.

Competition with OpenAI

Anthropic’s success in the Nasdaq IPO highlights a major development in the AI industry. However, it also highlights the company’s competition with OpenAI.

The businesses are both competing to develop leading AI models in enterprise software, coding, research and consumer products.

By investing in Anthropic, investors can invest in a frontier AI developer.

However, Anthropic has large investment commitments to reach their growth targets. The company has committed to almost $900 billion in computing costs with partners such as Amazon and Google (Reuters).

As a result investors will be very interested to see whether rapid revenue growth can be turned into profitable growth, whilst controlling infrastructure costs in order to remain competitive.

Due to Anthropic’s record IPO and success, it may encourage other AI companies to enter the market with IPOs. OpenAI may also be looking to enter the market with an IPO.