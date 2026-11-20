On 20 th November 2026, the Indian stock market performed well. The banking and financial sector performed well, with the BSE Sensex rising nearly 900 points and the Nifty 50 retaking 25800.

Performance: The BSE Sensex rose 1.08%, to close at 83919.71, whilst the Nifty 50 index rose 1.12% to 25800.60.

Performing Sectors: The banking sector performed well across both the Nifty indices. The Nifty Bank index rose 2.39% to 64579.50. The Nifty Private Bank index rose 3.01%. Major private banks, including; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all performed well.

Best Performing Stocks:

Within the Sensex, HDFC Bank had the best performing stock, rising 3.47%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.59%, 2.16% and 2.12%.

Within the broader market, Maruti Suzuki rose 2.84%, Ultra Tech Cement rose 2.36%, Bajaj Finance rose 2.29%. Bajaj Finserv rose 0.96%.

Best Performing Sectors

Nifty Financial Services rose 2.02% to 28852.00. Nifty Financial Services 25/50 increased by 1.68%, and Nifty PSU Bank increased by 1.23%.

Best Performing Stocks in Nifty 50:

Apollo Hospitals had the best performance in the Nifty 50, rising 5.29% to 9200. Axis Bank and Max Healthcare also performed well, with rises of 4.72% and 3.88% respectively. Axis Bank closed at 1446 and Max Healthcare closed at 1081. Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech cement rose by 3.11% and 3.02%. Maruti closed at 14011 and UltraTech closed at 12939.

Top 5 Best Performing stocks in Nifty 50:

Stock Closing Price (₹) Change (%) Apollo Hospitals 9,200 +5.29% Axis Bank 1,446 +4.72% Max Healthcare 1,081 +3.88% Maruti Suzuki 14,011 +3.11% UltraTech Cement 12,939 +3.02%

Worst Performing Stocks in Nifty 50:

Despite the positive performance in many stocks, some blue chip stocks underperformed.

Titan had the worst performance, falling 1.70% to 4620. Tata Steel fell 1.60% to 178. NTPC fell 1.08% to 321.50. Hindustan Unilever and Jio Financial Services fell 1.05% and 0.81%. Hindustan Unilever closed at 2052.50 and Jio Financial Services closed at 224.97.

Top 5 Nifty 50 Losers