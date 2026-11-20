On 20 th November 2026, the Indian stock market performed well. The banking and financial sector performed well, with the BSE Sensex rising nearly 900 points and the Nifty 50 retaking 25800.
Performance: The BSE Sensex rose 1.08%, to close at 83919.71, whilst the Nifty 50 index rose 1.12% to 25800.60.
Performing Sectors: The banking sector performed well across both the Nifty indices. The Nifty Bank index rose 2.39% to 64579.50. The Nifty Private Bank index rose 3.01%. Major private banks, including; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all performed well.
Within the Sensex, HDFC Bank had the best performing stock, rising 3.47%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.59%, 2.16% and 2.12%.
Within the broader market, Maruti Suzuki rose 2.84%, Ultra Tech Cement rose 2.36%, Bajaj Finance rose 2.29%. Bajaj Finserv rose 0.96%.
Best Performing Sectors
Nifty Financial Services rose 2.02% to 28852.00. Nifty Financial Services 25/50 increased by 1.68%, and Nifty PSU Bank increased by 1.23%.
Apollo Hospitals had the best performance in the Nifty 50, rising 5.29% to 9200. Axis Bank and Max Healthcare also performed well, with rises of 4.72% and 3.88% respectively. Axis Bank closed at 1446 and Max Healthcare closed at 1081. Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech cement rose by 3.11% and 3.02%. Maruti closed at 14011 and UltraTech closed at 12939.
|Stock
|Closing Price (₹)
|Change (%)
|Apollo Hospitals
|9,200
|+5.29%
|Axis Bank
|1,446
|+4.72%
|Max Healthcare
|1,081
|+3.88%
|Maruti Suzuki
|14,011
|+3.11%
|UltraTech Cement
|12,939
|+3.02%
Despite the positive performance in many stocks, some blue chip stocks underperformed.
Titan had the worst performance, falling 1.70% to 4620. Tata Steel fell 1.60% to 178. NTPC fell 1.08% to 321.50. Hindustan Unilever and Jio Financial Services fell 1.05% and 0.81%. Hindustan Unilever closed at 2052.50 and Jio Financial Services closed at 224.97.
|Stock
|Closing Price (₹)
|Change (%)
|Titan
|4,620
|-1.70%
|Tata Steel
|178
|-1.60%
|NTPC
|321.50
|-1.08%
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,052.50
|-1.05%
|Jio Financial Services
|224.97
|-0.81%
Most sectors in the Indices performed positively. Financials, IT, Healthcare and Real Estate performed well.
The Nifty IT index rose 1.30% to 31248.65.
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.71%, and Nifty Bank and Financial Services experienced large gains, increasing by 2.39% and 2.02% respectively.
However, Nifty Media fell 1.68%, Consumer Durables fell 0.40%, Metal fell 0.23%, and FMCG fell 0.06%.
Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.13%.
Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 0.10%,
Nifty Microcap 250 fell 0.87%.
Therefore in this market, there has been selective buying. Sentiment Indian sentiment has been positive due to an increase in foreign investment. Over $12billion has entered the market in November 2026, compared to a continuous outflow in recent months. In addition, a stronger INR and a drop in crude oil prices has also helped domestic equities. A decrease in oil prices can reduce the pressure of import bills and inflation for India. However, increased volatility has been seen.
The India VIX rose 7.52% to 17.32. This indicates increased expectations of volatility in the market.
The domestic market continued to improve. Banking and financial stocks were dominant in driving the indices higher. The Nifty has passed 25800 once again, and the Sensex has increased by nearly 900. Blue chips have been heavily bought. However, the poor performance of small and micro cap indices, and increased volatility in the India VIX indicates caution is present in the market. Investors will be closely monitoring foreign institutional flows, oil prices, currency movement, and stock movements of different sectors in order to get a better idea of future movement in the market.
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