Indian stock markets experienced a sharp sell-off on Monday, November 23, as benchmark indices gave up their early gains and declined sharply into negative territory. The BSE Sensex drowned nearly 1,150 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined below the 25,500 mark as a result of widespread selling across banking, metal and heavyweight stocks.

Around 2:01 PM – the Sensex declined 1,148.22 points, or 1.37%, to 82,771.49, after touching an intraday high of 84,662.96. The index had opened on positively but experienced aggressive selling during the day.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 fell 348 points, or 1.35%, to 25,452.10. The index had opened at 25,929.15 and climbed to an intraday high of 25,992.60 before losing momentum and slipping below the crucial 25,500 level.

The sharp reversal came amid profit booking following the recent market rally, renewed concerns over US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, rupee weakness and heightened global market uncertainty.

Stock Market Today: Why Are Sensex and Nifty Falling?

Several domestic and global factors contributed to Monday’s sharp decline in Indian equities.

1. Profit Booking After Recent Market Rally

Profit booking is one of the main factors behind the market correction. The Nifty 50 had gained more than 10% recently and was heading towards its strongest monthly performance since 2020. With the benchmark index trading just over 2% below its lifetime high of 26,373.20, investors are seen to have been booking profits after the recent rally.

2. US Fed Rate Hike Concerns

Renewed concerns over a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike added to global market uncertainty. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets were pricing in a 93% probability of a rate increase at the Fed’s December policy meeting.

Expectations of higher US interest rates can influence global capital flows, increase pressure on emerging market currencies and reduce the attractiveness of equities.

3. Rupee Weakness Adds to Market Pressure

The Indian rupee remained under pressure. It moved towards the 93-per-dollar mark after closing at 92.67 on Friday.

A weaker rupee can increase India’s import costs, particularly for crude oil and other dollar-denominated commodities. It can also add to inflationary concerns and affect foreign investors’ dollar-denominated returns.

4. Heavyweight Stocks Drag Benchmarks Lower

Selling in heavyweight stocks amplified the decline in benchmark indices. Banking majors, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank, witnessed notable losses.

Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro also traded lower, adding to the pressure on the Sensex and Nifty.

5. Global Market Volatility and AI-Related Concerns

Uncertainty in global equity markets also weighed on investor sentiment. Concerns surrounding rising artificial intelligence (AI) investments and stretched technology stock valuations triggered selling in technology-heavy global markets.

However, Indian IT stocks displayed relative strength, emerging as one of the few major pockets of buying during Monday’s session.

Metal Stocks Lead Sectoral Decline; Tata Steel Crashes 9%

Metal stocks emerged as the worst-performing segment of the market on Monday. The Nifty Metal index declined 3.32%, reflecting widespread selling pressure across the sector.

Tata Steel was the biggest loser on the Sensex, plunging 8.24%.

Banking stocks also witnessed significant selling pressure. The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 2.34%, while the Nifty Private Bank index fell 2.02%.

Among major banking stocks:

Axis Bank declined 3.35%.

HDFC Bank fell 2.84%.

State Bank of India (SBI) dropped 2.36%.

ICICI Bank slipped 2.73%. Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2.41%.

Data as of 02:09 PM on NSE Other heavyweight stocks also remained under pressure. Reliance Industries lost 1.26%, Larsen & Toubro declined 1.30%, Bajaj Finserv fell 1.09% and Bajaj Finance slipped 0.64%.

IT Stocks Buck Market Trend; Nifty IT Gains Nearly 2%

Amid the broad-based market sell-off, IT stocks emerged as a notable outperformer. The Nifty IT index gained 1.88%, making it the best-performing major sectoral index.

Buying interest was visible across leading IT companies, with TCS surging 3.59% and Tech Mahindra advancing 3.01%. HCL Technologies gained 1.25%, while Infosys rose 0.91%.

Select other sectors also managed to remain in positive territory. Healthcare gained 0.46%, consumer durables advanced 0.48%, media rose 0.22% and realty edged higher by 0.19%.

The relative strength in IT stocks stood out against the weakness across banking, metals and other heavyweight segments.

Broader Market Also Under Pressure

The selling pressure extended beyond frontline indices, with broader market benchmarks also trading lower.

Index Change (%) Nifty 100 -1.03% Nifty 200 -0.92% Nifty 500 -0.85% Nifty Midcap 50 -0.58% Nifty Smallcap 100 -0.54%

The decline across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap indices indicated that the selling pressure was relatively widespread, although the losses in benchmark heavyweight stocks were more pronounced.

India VIX Jumps Over 4%; Investor Caution Increases

The India VIX, which measures expected market volatility, climbed 4.09% to 18.03 during the session.

The rise in the volatility index reflected increased investor nervousness amid the sharp intraday reversal. Higher volatility can indicate greater uncertainty around near-term market movements and often accompanies heightened demand for portfolio protection.

Crude Oil Prices Trade Marginally Lower

Crude oil prices offered limited relief to the domestic market, with both major international benchmarks trading marginally lower.

WTI crude was trading at $83.29 per barrel, down 0.14%, while Brent crude declined 0.17% to $92.41 per barrel.

Although the marginal decline in crude prices could offer some relief on the import-cost front, the rupee’s weakness and broader global uncertainties continued to influence domestic market sentiment.

What Should Investors Watch Going Ahead?

The sharp correction on Monday highlights the possibility of increased volatility following the recent rally in Indian equities. Investors will closely monitor global interest rate expectations, rupee movements, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and corporate earnings for further direction.

Improved FII buying, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected corporate earnings had supported the recent market recovery. However, renewed global uncertainty and profit booking could influence near-term trends.

With India VIX moving higher and selling pressure visible across several sectors, investors may remain cautious in the coming sessions. A disciplined investment approach, systematic allocation and a focus on individual stock fundamentals could help investors navigate volatile market conditions.