Gold prices recovered on Monday, November 23, following a sharp decline in the previous week that pushed bullion to its steepest weekly loss in eight months. The price of 24-carat gold increased by ₹990, or 0.79%, to ₹1,26,560 per 10 grams, compared with ₹1,25,570 on Friday, according to Goodreturns.in.

Similarly, 22-carat gold prices climbed ₹900, or 0.78%, to ₹1,16,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold gained ₹730, or 0.78%, to trade at ₹94,910 per 10 grams.

The recovery comes after gold prices witnessed eight consecutive sessions of declines, with Friday’s fall marking the sharpest single-day decline in the recent price series.

Gold Prices Today: What Is Driving the Recovery?

International gold prices also witnessed a recovery on Monday after falling nearly 9% last week. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,587.13 per ounce as of 10:14 am Singapore time, after gaining as much as 2.6% earlier in the session.

The rebound in bullion prices was supported by a combination of factors, including a sell-off in technology stocks, concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) spending and falling US Treasury yields.

Technology stocks faced selling pressure amid growing concerns over the sustainability of massive investments in AI infrastructure. NVIDIA shares, for instance, declined 21.15% over five trading sessions. The weakness in technology stocks encouraged investors to shift towards traditional safe-haven assets such as gold.

Additionally, falling US Treasury yields provided support to bullion. Increased demand for US government bonds pushed yields lower, with the benchmark two-year Treasury yield declining by 12 basis points on Friday.

Since gold is a non-interest-bearing asset, lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, making it relatively more attractive to investors.

Gold Prices Today: How Much Has Gold Recovered?

Despite Monday’s recovery, gold prices remain considerably below their recent levels. The latest increase has only partially offset the losses recorded over the previous week.

The 24-carat gold price has declined by ₹4,130, or 3.16%, compared with November 19. It is also down ₹15,420, or 10.86%, from November 11 and ₹19,460, or 13.33%, from November 5.

On Friday, November 20, gold prices declined by ₹5,120, marking the steepest fall in the recent price series. Monday’s recovery of ₹990 has reversed approximately 19% of that decline.

The latest increase also marks the first daily gain after eight consecutive sessions of falling gold prices.

Gold Rate Today in India: Check City-Wise Prices on November 23, 2026

Gold prices increased across all 10 major cities on Monday. Delhi recorded the highest 24-carat gold rate at ₹1,26,710 per 10 grams, while Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune quoted ₹1,26,560 per 10 grams.

Vadodara and Ahmedabad recorded a 24-carat gold price of ₹1,26,610 per 10 grams.

The following table provides the city-wise gold rates:

City 24-Carat Gold (10 gm) 22-Carat Gold (10 gm) 18-Carat Gold (10 gm) Delhi ₹1,26,710 ₹1,16,150 ₹95,020 Mumbai ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Chennai ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Kolkata ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Bengaluru ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Hyderabad ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Kerala ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Pune ₹1,26,560 ₹1,16,000 ₹94,910 Vadodara ₹1,26,610 ₹1,16,050 ₹94,950 Ahmedabad ₹1,26,610 ₹1,16,050 ₹94,950

Note: City-wise rates are indicative. Actual jewellery prices may vary depending on the jeweller, making charges and applicable taxes.

Gold Price Today: What Is the Cost of 10 Grams After GST?

With the latest increase in gold prices, the cost of purchasing 10 grams of 24-carat gold has also increased.

At the prevailing rate of ₹1,26,560 per 10 grams, adding 3% GST takes the effective price to approximately ₹1,30,357.

On Friday, when gold was priced at ₹1,25,570 per 10 grams, the corresponding price, including 3% GST, stood at approximately ₹1,29,337.

This means buyers will have to pay approximately ₹1,020 more for 10 grams of 24-carat gold compared with Friday, excluding making charges and other applicable jewellery costs.

Jewellery Stocks Today: Kalyan Jewellers, Titan Gain

Jewellery stocks traded mostly higher during early trading hours on Monday, despite weakness in the broader domestic equity market.

Kalyan Jewellers shares gained 4.33%, while PC Jeweller advanced 0.64%. Titan Company shares also traded higher, rising 0.49%.

However, Thangamayil Jewellery shares moved in the opposite direction, declining 1.13%.

The recovery in gold prices and movements in the broader financial markets remained among the factors influencing investor sentiment towards jewellery stocks.

What Should Investors Watch for Gold Prices Ahead?

Going forward, gold prices are likely to remain sensitive to developments in global financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.

Movements in the US dollar index and Treasury yields will remain important factors influencing bullion prices. A further decline in bond yields could support gold, while a stronger US dollar may put pressure on prices.

Investors will also monitor geopolitical developments, changing expectations around US interest rate decisions and sentiment towards technology stocks, particularly amid concerns over AI-related investments.

For now, Monday’s rebound provides some relief after last week’s steep correction. However, gold remains significantly below its early-November levels, and its near-term direction will depend on how these global factors evolve.