Gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, November 25, extending losses from the previous trading session as concerns over US interest rates, inflation and global trade uncertainties weighed on precious metals. In the Indian retail market, gold prices fell ₹290 to ₹1,22,570 per 10 grams, while silver prices declined ₹340 to ₹1,45,530 per kg.
In the international market, spot gold traded around $3,551 per ounce, down 0.16%, while spot silver slipped 0.25% to $40.79 per ounce, according to TradingView data as of 9:06 AM IST.
The weakness in bullion prices was also reflected in domestic futures trading, with both gold and silver contracts opening lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold prices declined across the domestic retail market on Wednesday. The price of 24-carat gold fell to ₹1,22,570 per 10 grams, while silver prices dropped to ₹1,45,530 per kg.
Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest quoted price for 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,560 per 10 grams, while New Delhi had the lowest rate at ₹1,22,060.
Silver prices also varied across cities, with Chennai recording the highest quoted rate of ₹1,45,720 per kg.
|City
|24-Carat Gold (10 gm)
|22-Carat Gold (10 gm)
|Silver (1 kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,22,060
|₹1,11,888
|₹1,44,810
|Mumbai
|₹1,22,270
|₹1,12,081
|₹1,45,060
|Bengaluru
|₹1,22,360
|₹1,12,163
|₹1,45,180
|Kolkata
|₹1,22,100
|₹1,11,925
|₹1,44,870
|Hyderabad
|₹1,22,460
|₹1,12,255
|₹1,45,290
|Chennai
|₹1,22,560
|₹1,12,347
|₹1,45,720
Note: Prices are indicative and may vary across jewellery retailers. GST, making charges and other applicable costs may be additional.
Domestic precious metal futures also witnessed selling pressure during Wednesday’s morning session.
On the MCX, December gold futures declined 0.30% to ₹1,21,961 per 10 grams as of 9:10 AM. Meanwhile, silver futures fell 0.44% to ₹1,44,795 per kg.
The weakness in domestic futures reflected the subdued trend in international bullion markets, where expectations of tighter US monetary policy continued to influence investor sentiment.
Expectations of tighter monetary policy in the United States remained a key factor influencing precious metal prices.
Markets were pricing in a 96.4% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase in December. Stronger-than-expected US consumer confidence further reinforced expectations that monetary conditions could remain restrictive.
The US consumer confidence index increased to 103.3 in November, its highest level in nearly two years. The improvement was supported by greater optimism about labour-market conditions and easing inflation expectations.
Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because the metal does not offer interest income. When yields on interest-bearing assets become more attractive, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold increases.
Concerns surrounding global trade relations also influenced market sentiment.
Reports of potential US tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies renewed concerns about global economic growth. These developments also triggered selling pressure in technology stocks, adding to uncertainty across financial markets.
Investors continued to assess the potential impact of trade restrictions, inflation trends and central bank policy decisions on the global economic outlook.
Gold and silver prices are likely to remain sensitive to developments surrounding US monetary policy, inflation data and global trade relations.
The outlook for bullion will also depend on movements in the US dollar and bond yields, as well as changes in investor demand for safe-haven assets.
For domestic investors, movements in international precious metal prices and currency fluctuations will remain important factors influencing local gold and silver rates.
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