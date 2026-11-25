India’s stock market has largely been pushed forward by a few major firms since October 8. Five blue chip stocks have accounted for close to 45% of the Nifty 50’s surge.

The five stocks have together contributed 1,613 points towards the 3,569 point increase in the index since October 8. In this time the Nifty has risen by around 16%.

Even more pronounced is the extent to which the top 10 and top 15 stocks have driven the market up. These groups have contributed 2,318 and 2,720 points respectively, and so account for 65% and around 76% of Nifty’s rise.

ICICI Bank tops Nifty contributors

ICICI Bank was the main driver behind the Nifty’s rise. It has contributed close to 450 points. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India then follow in order of their contribution.

Clearly, large cap stocks are having a key impact on the Nifty. Although the index has seen a strong rebound, this has so far largely come from a select group of firms.

Whilst continuing to broaden to include more firms, both in terms of earnings and market involvement, and maintain inflows of money from institutions, will be key to sustaining future market progress.

Foreign Investors Invest $14.33 Billion in Indian Stocks

As well as seeing a strong rebound in India’s stock market since October 8, there has also been a change in global investment attitudes. Worries over the viability of high investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and in particular data centres, has caused some international investors to re-evaluate their investments in AI related areas.

Investors have therefore moved money away from places such as Taiwan and South Korea and into Indian stocks, and especially large cap stocks.

Foreign investors have once again become major investors in Indian stocks. Between October 16 and November 20, they put around $14.33 billion (around ₹1.43 lakh crore) into India’s stock market.

Once again, this increased foreign investment has also benefitted major stocks. Typically, these stocks not only tend to be more liquid, but are also better placed to accept large investment inflows.

Large Cap Stocks Remain Popular With Institutions

Whilst both the expansion in market involvement and foreign institutional investment are viewed positively by analysts, again it is largely large cap stocks which are responsible for producing and leading economic value creation.

Foreign institutions continue to favour large cap stocks for their major investment decisions. This is due to factors such as their high liquidity, as well as their strong business foundations and comparatively high level of institution ownership.

Yet where only a select group of major stocks are at the forefront of a market rebound, these are open to experiencing market dips should these firms start to offset profits or if their earnings progress eases.

Banking Stocks Perform Well

Several major private sector banks have performed strongly in Wednesday’s market.

ICICI Bank shares rose 4% to reach ₹1,648.90. HDFC Bank saw its stock value increase by 3.93% to ₹850. These figures were current at 11.19AM on the NSE.

Other private sector banks too have seen their share values rise. Axis Bank shares were up 3.89% at ₹1,442.60 whilst Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.94% to ₹512.60.

State Bank of India (SBI), a public sector bank, has also seen its stock value increase by 1.02% to ₹1,144.20. As noted, banking stocks have performed well and the Nifty Bank index rose by 2.20% to 63,959.20.

Reliance Industries shares rose 2.41% to hit ₹1,383.60. Bharti Airtel shares were up marginally, by 0.50%, to ₹2,139.10.

Continued good performance from these major stocks again underlines their significance in the market rebound.

What Will Fuel Further Nifty Progress?

Future Nifty progression will hinge on whether both earnings progress and investment involvement can be extended to encompass more than just a select group of large cap stocks.

Analysts believe that if across sectors there is continuing positive news on earnings development and if foreign and domestic institutional investment continues to flow in, then the market is well placed for further solid progression.

Increased involvement from mid and large cap stocks would also contribute to making such progression more widespread and sustainable.

Nevertheless, valuation levels are also highly relevant. Should there be an easing in earnings progress and/or investment flows, this may result in periodic market dips — particularly for stocks which have already appreciated significantly.

Essentially, although the Nifty has rebounded strongly, this does not automatically mean that such progress has been equally widespread. Going forward, the performance of major banking, telecom and energy stocks will continue to be key. Furthermore, wider sectoral earnings progress will play an important role in underpinning the sustainability of market rebound.

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