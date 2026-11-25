APL Apollo Tubes shares witnessed heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, declining as much as 15% to hit a fresh 52-week low as investors assessed the company’s proposed acquisition of Tata Steel’s downstream businesses and the funding requirements associated with the transaction.

Tata Steel shares also faced selling pressure during the session, approaching their 52-week low of ₹160 recorded on December 9 last year. Investors remained cautious while evaluating the financial implications and strategic benefits of the proposed business restructuring involving a combined transaction value of around ₹28,000 crore.

At 11:09 AM, APL Apollo Tubes shares were trading at ₹1,525 on the NSE, down 8.68% from their previous close of ₹1,670. The stock had touched an intraday low of ₹1,342.20 during the morning session. Meanwhile, Tata Steel shares were trading at ₹163.99, up 0.61% against the previous close of ₹163, after touching an intraday low of ₹159.80.

What Is the ₹28,000 Crore Tata Steel–APL Apollo Deal?

The proposed transactions involve the transfer of Tata Steel’s Steel Tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors Private Limited to APL Apollo Tubes. The arrangement is aimed at expanding APL Apollo’s downstream manufacturing operations and strengthening its position in the steel tubes and colour-coated products segments.

The businesses being transferred have a combined capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in Steel Tubes and 800 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) in surface-coated coils.

As part of the broader arrangement, Tata Steel will also acquire a 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes at ₹2,100 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately ₹15,510 crore.

Additionally, Tata Steel has announced an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes at ₹2,301.40 per share, involving a consideration of approximately ₹16,756 crore.

APL Apollo’s Capacity to Reach 7.5 MTPA

Following the completion of the proposed transactions and the open offer, APL Apollo’s consolidated Steel Tubes and Colour Coated capacity is expected to increase to 7.5 MTPA.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand the company’s manufacturing scale and diversify its product portfolio, strengthening its presence across downstream steel products.

APL Apollo has also outlined an ambitious expansion roadmap, targeting downstream capacity of 15.5 MTPA by 2035. This will comprise approximately 9 MTPA of Steel Tubes capacity and 6.5 MTPA of Colour Coated products.

The expansion programme includes adding 3 MTPA of Steel Tubes capacity and developing 5 MTPA of Colour Coated capacity.

The company expects to develop the first 1 MTPA of Colour Coated capacity over the next 24 months through an arrangement with SG Tech Engineering, also known as SG Spectra.

Operational Synergies Expected From Combined Businesses

The proposed integration is expected to create operational synergies across several areas, including capacity utilisation, procurement, debottlenecking, project development and distribution.

The combination of Tata Steel’s downstream businesses with APL Apollo’s manufacturing and distribution capabilities could help improve operating efficiencies and support the expansion of its product portfolio.

The companies also expect opportunities to optimise existing capacities and improve the utilisation of manufacturing infrastructure.

How Will APL Apollo Fund the Acquisition?

One of the key concerns among investors is the funding requirement associated with the proposed transactions.

APL Apollo plans to initially finance the transaction through borrowings, with an intention to replace the debt with long-term capital over time. This approach is aimed at managing balance-sheet risk while supporting the company’s expansion plans.

The funding structure and its potential impact on leverage, interest costs and cash flows are likely to remain important factors for investors as they assess the transaction.

When Will the Tata Steel–APL Apollo Deal Be Completed?

The proposed transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Tata Steel expects the overall arrangement to be completed within FY2027. Investors will closely monitor further developments regarding regulatory clearances, the open offer, funding arrangements and the integration of the acquired businesses.

APL Apollo and Tata Steel Shares: Key Price Levels on November 25

Particulars APL Apollo Tubes Tata Steel Previous Close ₹1,670 ₹163 Price at 11:09 AM ₹1,525 ₹163.99 Percentage Change -8.68% +0.61% Intraday Low ₹1,342.20 ₹159.80 52-Week Low Fresh 52-week low ₹160 (December 9, 2025)

What Should Investors Watch?

The sharp decline in APL Apollo Tubes shares indicates investor concerns surrounding the acquisition’s financing requirements and the potential impact on the company’s balance sheet.

While the proposed transaction could significantly increase manufacturing capacity, expand product offerings and create operational synergies, investors will also assess the pace of capacity expansion, debt replacement plans and the ability to generate returns from the acquired businesses.

For Tata Steel, the proposed restructuring represents a strategic shift in its downstream business portfolio, alongside a substantial investment in APL Apollo Tubes.

The market’s reaction suggests that investors are weighing the long-term strategic benefits of the deal against its near-term financial implications.

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