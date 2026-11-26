Gold prices in India increased on Thursday, November 26, 2026, with the price of 24-karat gold rising to ₹10,699.25 per gram, compared with ₹10,632.39 per gram on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. This represents an increase of ₹66.86 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, gold prices climbed to ₹1,06,998.50 from ₹1,06,323.90 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, domestic gold and silver futures traded higher in early trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), supported by buying interest. MCX gold futures gained 1.20% to ₹1,23,370 per 10 grams, while silver futures advanced 2.73% to ₹1,47,700 per kg at around 9:13 AM.

However, international gold prices remained under pressure. Spot gold declined 0.1% to $3,577.28 per ounce, touching its lowest level since August 2025. The yellow metal had also briefly slipped below the $3,500 mark for the first time since September 2025.

The contrasting movement between domestic and international markets comes amid uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook following stronger-than-expected US inflation data.

Gold Prices Today in India: 24-Karat and 22-Karat Gold Rates on November 26

Gold prices varied across major Indian cities on Thursday, November 26. Among the six cities considered, Chennai recorded the highest rates for both 24-karat and 22-karat gold.

In New Delhi, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,22,930 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,16,950. In Mumbai, 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,23,060 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,17,080.

Chennai reported the highest 24-karat gold price at ₹1,23,420 per 10 grams, followed by Hyderabad at ₹1,23,260 and Bengaluru at ₹1,23,160.

City-Wise Gold Prices Today (November 26, 2026)

City 24-Karat Gold (per 10 grams) 22-Karat Gold (per 10 grams) New Delhi ₹1,22,930 ₹1,16,950 Mumbai ₹1,23,060 ₹1,17,080 Chennai ₹1,23,420 ₹1,17,420 Bengaluru ₹1,23,160 Not provided Kolkata ₹1,22,900 Not provided Hyderabad ₹1,23,260 Not provided

Note: Gold rates may vary across jewellers and locations. The above rates are indicative.

Silver Prices Today in India: Check City-Wise Silver Rates on November 26

Silver prices also remained firm in the domestic market on Thursday. According to the available city-wise rates, Chennai recorded the highest silver price among the six cities, with 999 fine silver quoted at ₹1,48,340 per kg.

In New Delhi, silver 999 fine was priced at ₹1,47,180 per kg, while Mumbai recorded a rate of ₹1,47,910 per kg. Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad reported silver prices of ₹1,48,030, ₹1,47,710 and ₹1,48,140 per kg, respectively.

City-Wise Silver Prices Today (November 26, 2026)

City Silver 999 Fine (per kg) New Delhi ₹1,47,180 Mumbai ₹1,47,910 Chennai ₹1,48,340 Bengaluru ₹1,48,030 Kolkata ₹1,47,710 Hyderabad ₹1,48,140

MCX Gold and Silver Prices Today

Domestic bullion futures traded in positive territory during Thursday’s early trading session. MCX gold futures advanced 1.20% to ₹1,23,370 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose approximately 2.73% to ₹1,47,700 per kg at around 9:13 AM.

The gains in domestic futures indicated buying interest in the Indian market, even as international bullion prices faced selling pressure.

International Gold Prices Under Pressure Amid US Fed Rate Uncertainty

International gold prices remained weak on Thursday, with spot gold declining 0.1% to $3,577.28 per ounce. The precious metal touched its lowest level since August 2025 and had briefly fallen below $3,500 per ounce for the first time since September 2025.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery declined 0.73% to settle at $3,535.80 per ounce.

The weakness in international gold prices comes amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory. Stronger-than-expected US inflation data has added to concerns about the timing and extent of potential interest rate cuts.

Expectations around US interest rates remain an important factor influencing gold prices. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, changes in interest rate expectations can influence its attractiveness relative to interest-bearing investments.

Why Are Gold Prices Moving Differently in India and International Markets?

Gold prices in India and international markets can move in different directions over short periods due to several factors.

While international bullion prices are influenced by the US dollar, global interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments, domestic gold prices are also affected by currency movements, import duties, local demand and other market-specific factors.

The rise in MCX gold futures on Thursday, despite weakness in international spot and futures prices, highlights the contrasting trends in the two markets.

Investors and buyers tracking gold prices should therefore consider both domestic bullion rates and international market movements before assessing the direction of the precious metal.