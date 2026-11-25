Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) surged nearly 5% on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, hitting a record high after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹2,650. The brokerage’s target price implies an upside potential of approximately 20% from the previous closing price of ₹2,209.

NSE shares opened higher at ₹2,226 and touched an all-time high of ₹2,318 during Wednesday’s trading session. At 2:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹2,296, up nearly 4% on the BSE.

ICICI Securities described NSE as a “prime play on the Indian growth and financialisation story”, highlighting its dominant market position, operating efficiencies, technological capabilities and opportunities for expansion across India’s financial markets.

Why Are NSE Shares Rising Today?

The sharp rally in NSE shares followed ICICI Securities initiating coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of ₹2,650.

The brokerage believes NSE is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of India’s capital markets, supported by increasing investor participation, financialisation of household savings and growth in trading activity.

Its competitive advantages include market leadership, strong liquidity, technology infrastructure, operating leverage and an established ecosystem of market participants.

ICICI Securities also highlighted opportunities in commodities and the exchange’s GIFT City operations as potential additional growth drivers.

NSE Maintains Dominant Market Share Across Financial Segments

NSE’s leadership across several segments of India’s financial markets remains one of its biggest competitive advantages.

According to FY26 data cited by ICICI Securities, the exchange maintained the following market shares across key financial market segments:

Market Segment NSE Market Share (FY26) Cash Market 92.99% Equity Futures 99.79% Equity Options 74.71% Currency Futures 99.48% Currency Options 100% Listed and Unlisted Corporate Bonds 85.65%

The brokerage believes NSE’s dominant position, combined with deep market liquidity and scale-driven efficiencies, provides a strong foundation for sustained earnings growth.

Its technology infrastructure and experienced workforce also support its ability to manage increasing trading volumes while maintaining operational efficiency.

ICICI Securities Expects NSE PAT to Reach ₹164 Billion by FY29

ICICI Securities expects NSE’s profit after tax (PAT) to reach ₹164 billion by FY29, reflecting its expectations of sustained growth in trading activity and operating profitability.

The brokerage has valued NSE at 40 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share (EPS) of ₹66.3 to arrive at a target price of ₹2,650.

The valuation reflects expectations of continued earnings expansion, supported by India’s growing financial markets and NSE’s established competitive position.

NSE Trading Volumes Expected to Grow Further

Growth in trading activity is expected to remain an important driver of NSE’s future financial performance.

ICICI Securities projects the exchange’s cash market average daily traded value (ADTV) to increase over the next three financial years.

Financial Year Estimated Cash Market ADTV FY27 ₹1,247 billion FY28 ₹1,298 billion FY29 ₹1,444 billion

The average daily traded value of index options premium is also expected to expand, according to the brokerage’s estimates.

Financial Year Estimated Index Options Premium ADTV FY27 ₹582 billion FY28 ₹719 billion FY29 ₹800 billion

The projected increase in trading activity could support growth in transaction-related revenues and improve operating leverage.

NSE Listing Performance: Stock Debuted at ₹1,800

NSE made its stock market debut on September 24, 2026, at ₹1,800 per share, compared with its IPO issue price of ₹1,785.

The listing marked an important milestone for the exchange, giving investors an opportunity to participate directly in the growth of India’s capital market infrastructure.

The stock’s subsequent rally has coincided with a broader recovery in domestic equities.

Nifty 50 Rallies Over 15% Since October 1

The broader Indian equity market has also witnessed a strong recovery, with the Nifty 50 gaining more than 15% since October 1, 2026. The benchmark index climbed from its closing level of 22,421.95 on October 1 to 25,819.25 on November 25. The rally reflects improving investor participation and renewed buying interest in Indian equities, providing a favourable backdrop for NSE shares.

What Are the Risks to NSE’s Growth Outlook?

Despite its positive outlook, ICICI Securities acknowledged that market cycles remain an important risk for NSE.

Trading activity and transaction-related revenues can fluctuate depending on market volatility, investor participation and broader economic conditions.

A slowdown in trading volumes or changes in market dynamics could affect revenue growth and profitability.

However, the brokerage expects NSE to benefit from long-term structural growth in India’s financial markets, supported by increasing financialisation, expanding investor participation and opportunities across new business segments.

NSE Share Price Outlook: Is ₹2,650 the Next Target?

ICICI Securities’ ₹2,650 target price reflects its confidence in NSE’s market leadership, earnings growth potential and long-term positioning within India’s financial ecosystem.

The brokerage’s valuation framework is based on 40 times estimated FY29 EPS of ₹66.3, with projected PAT of ₹164 billion.

The expected expansion in cash market and index options trading activity could provide additional support to the exchange’s earnings trajectory.

However, investors will need to monitor trading volumes, market cycles, operating performance and valuation levels while assessing the stock’s future prospects.

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