HFCL shares extended their losing streak on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, falling 5% on the NSE amid continued selling in Indian small-cap stocks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and data-centre themes. The stock has declined nearly 28% over the past month, reflecting a sharp reversal in investor sentiment following a significant rally earlier this year.

HFCL shares fell from ₹268.81 on October 19, 2026, to ₹169.67 on November 25, marking a decline of 27.67% during the period.

At 3:19 PM, HFCL shares were trading at ₹169.67 on the NSE, down ₹8.93, or 5%, from their previous close of ₹178.60. The stock opened at ₹169.90 and touched an intraday high of ₹174.70 before slipping to its day’s low of ₹169.67.

Why Are HFCL Shares Falling?

The recent decline in HFCL shares coincides with a broader correction in small-cap companies associated with the AI and data-centre ecosystem.

Investors have been booking profits in companies exposed to these themes amid concerns that elevated valuations had already factored in substantial future growth expectations.

The global AI trade has witnessed fluctuations as investors reassess the scale of investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres and related technologies. This has also influenced sentiment towards Indian companies perceived to be beneficiaries of the sector’s expansion.

HFCL has been caught in this broader selling trend, with investors reassessing valuations following the stock’s substantial gains earlier in the year.

HFCL Shares Fall Nearly 40% From 52-Week High

The latest correction has significantly reduced HFCL’s gains from its earlier rally. The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹282.25 before entering a period of sustained selling.

At ₹169.67, the stock is now approximately 39.9% below its 52-week peak.

The selling pressure has also intensified during November. HFCL shares traded at a high of ₹230.95 on November 5 before declining to ₹183.46 on November 18. The stock subsequently extended its losses, falling further to ₹169.67 on November 25.

HFCL Share Price Performance: August to November 2026

HFCL’s recent price movement highlights the sharp change in market sentiment over the past few months.

The stock gained 28.08% in August, taking its price to ₹248.85. However, the momentum weakened in September, when shares declined 8.92%.

HFCL recovered marginally in October, gaining 2.05% to ₹231.30, before witnessing another sharp correction in November.

By November 19, the stock had already declined 15.65% during the month, with selling pressure continuing in the following sessions.

The stock’s broader performance also reflects the weakness, with reported declines of 13.16% over three months and 27.67% over one month.

HFCL Stock Performance at a Glance

Particulars Details NSE Price (November 25) ₹169.67 Previous Close ₹178.60 Daily Decline 5% October 19 Price ₹268.81 One-Month Decline 27.67% Three-Month Decline 13.16% 52-Week High ₹282.25 Decline From 52-Week High 39.9% Intraday High ₹174.70 Intraday Low ₹169.67

What Is the Outlook for HFCL Shares?

The near-term performance of HFCL shares is likely to remain influenced by investor sentiment towards AI and data-centre-linked companies, along with broader movements in small-cap stocks.

The recent correction highlights how quickly valuations can adjust when investors reassess growth expectations in high-momentum sectors. Companies associated with emerging technology themes may experience increased volatility when market expectations become elevated.

For HFCL, investors will continue to monitor business performance, order execution, earnings growth and developments in the telecom and optical fibre sectors.

The stock’s substantial decline from its recent peak also makes the sustainability of earnings growth and future business prospects important factors in assessing its valuation.

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