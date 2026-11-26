Nine sugar stocks rallied in early trade on Thursday, November 26, led by Dhampur Sugar Mills, which rose 14.34%, after the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) projected lower sugar production for the 2026-27 marketing year. ISMA estimated gross production at 265.21 lakh tonnes for the marketing year that began in October. The estimate cited lower cane acreage, poor monsoon rainfall and reduced output from major producing states.

Key Takeaways

ISMA’s production estimate of 265.21 lakh tonnes is marginally below India’s annual requirement of sugar of 280-285 lakh tonnes.

No sugar is expected to be diverted for ethanol production in 2026-27 as against 32.42 lac mt diverted in 2025-26. Hence gross and net estimates remain same for current year.

Maharashtra’s projected output fell to 86.85 lakh tonnes from 112.45 lakh tonnes, while Uttar Pradesh’s fell to 88.96 lakh tonnes from 95.42 lakh tonnes.

Sugarcane area has been estimated by ISMA at 55.53 lakh hectares as against 57.35 lakh hectares in the preceding season.

ISMA’s assessment used satellite imagery, field surveys, feedback from farmers and mills, rainfall, crop conditions, irrigation, crushing trends, cane yield and sugar recovery.

Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 14.34% to Rs 181.80

Market data showed Dhampur Sugar Mills rising 14.34% to an intraday high of Rs 181.80 in early trade on Thursday.

Uttam Sugar Mills gained 11.8% to Rs 388.10

Uttam Sugar Mills gained 11.8% to an intraday high of Rs 388.10, according to market data.

Shree Renuka Sugars advanced 12% to Rs 18.88

Market data showed Shree Renuka Sugars advancing 12% to a day’s high of Rs 18.88.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 9% to Rs 17.42

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 9% to Rs 17.42, market data showed.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries gained 8.7% to Rs 45.31

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries gained 8.7% to an intraday high of Rs 45.31, according to market data.

Balrampur Chini Mills rose 6.7% to Rs 653

Market data showed Balrampur Chini Mills rising 6.7% to Rs 653.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar gained 6.4% to Rs 471.60

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries gained 6.4% to an intraday high of Rs 471.60, market data showed.

EID Parry advanced 3.5% to Rs 672.25

EID Parry was trading 3.5% up at Rs 672.25 from previous close.

Triveni Engineering climbed 3.3% to Rs 236.70

Triveni Engineering and Industries’ share price climbed 3.3% to Rs 236.70.

ISMA estimated 265.21 lakh tonnes against annual demand of 280-285 lakh tonnes

ISMA’s preliminary estimate put India’s gross sugar production at 265.21 lakh tonnes for 2026-27, against annual demand of 280-285 lakh tonnes.

Net sugar production for 2026-27 has been placed by ISMA at 26.5m tonnes compared with 27.9m tonnes for the just completed season.

Ethanol diversion made the season comparison less direct

ISMA estimated gross sugar production during 2025-26 at 312.13 lac tonnes. Of this, 32.42 lac tonnes of sugar would get diverted for production of ethanol. Net sugar production would thus work out at 279.71 lac tonnes.

The ISMA projected no diversion of sugar for ethanol for 2026-27. Therefore, the organization’s gross and net production of sugar for the current season were identical.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh account for lower state estimates

ISMA in its report on sugar has estimated Maharashtra’s gross sugar production for 2026-27 at 86.85 lakh tonnes as against 112.45 lakh tonnes in 2025-26.

Uttar Pradesh’s gross production was estimated at 88.96 lakh tonnes, against 95.42 lakh tonnes in the preceding year, ISMA said.

Sugarcane acreage was estimated at 55.53 lakh hectares

Total area under sugarcane for current sugar season is estimated by ISMA at 55.53 lac hectares compared with 57.35 lac hectares in the previous season.

The association said the reduction in acreage was around 3.2%.

ISMA combined satellite imagery with field and mill assessments

ISMA’s executive committee have monitored and assessed the 2026-27 crop using monthly satellite imagery from July to November 2026, as well as field surveys, farmer & mill feedback, rainfall, crop development, irrigation, crushing and estimated cane yield and sugar recovery.

Parts of India are reportedly suffering from drought-like conditions while other regions are experiencing excessive rain, water logging and flooding, ISMA said.