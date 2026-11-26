NSE became the world’s third-largest stock exchange by market capitalisation on Thursday, November 26, at about $64.1 billion, according to the market-capitalisation comparison for the exchanges. The ranking followed a 3.5 percent rise in NSE shares to a fresh post-listing high.

Key Takeaways

NSE shares opened at Rs 2317.65 and reached an intraday high of Rs 2,400.

Deutsche Boerse was valued at $63.4 billion and the London Stock Exchange at $62.4 billion.

CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange remained ahead of NSE at $111.6 billion and $99.4 billion respectively.

NSE shares recovered nearly 50 percent from their post-listing low of Rs 1,640.

The stock was nearly 35 percent above its issue price of Rs 1,785.

NSE overtakes Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange at about $64.1 billion

The exchange market-capitalisation comparison placed NSE at close to Rs 6 lakh crore, or about $64.1 billion, ahead of Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange.

NSE market data showed that the shares opened at Rs 2317.65 and rose 3.5 percent to an intraday high of Rs 2,400, marking a fresh post-listing high.

The comparison valued Deutsche Boerse AG at $63.4 billion and put the London Stock Exchange’s market capitalisation at $62.4 billion.

NSE shares recover nearly 50 percent from the Rs 1,640 post-listing low

NSE share-price data showed that the stock had recovered nearly 50 percent from its post-listing low of Rs 1,640, a level below the issue price.

The shares were trading 2.62 percent higher at Rs 2,378.40, according to NSE share-price data.

The same data placed the stock nearly 35 percent above its issue price of Rs 1,785.

NSE share-price data showed that the stock rose in 14 of the 18 trading sessions recorded in November so far.

CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange remain ahead of NSE

The market-capitalisation comparison ranked NSE behind CME Group, valued at $111.6 billion, and Intercontinental Exchange, which had a market value of $99.4 billion.

NSE held the ninth-highest market value among Indian listed companies

NSE market data put the exchange’s market capitalisation at Rs 5.91 lakh crore at the previous day’s close.

At that valuation, NSE ranked as India’s ninth-most valuable listed company by market value, ahead of Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Infosys, according to NSE market data.

NSE share-price data showed that the stock gained around 34 percent in October.

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