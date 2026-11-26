Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged over 7% on Thursday, November 26, tracking a recovery in gold and silver prices after both precious metals witnessed a sharp correction in the previous trading session.

MCX shares opened at ₹3,606 on the NSE, compared with the previous closing price of ₹3,565. The stock gained momentum during the session and touched an intraday high of ₹3,843. At 1:38 PM, MCX shares were trading at ₹3,827.10, up ₹262.10, or 7.35%, from the previous close.

The rally in MCX shares coincided with a rebound in domestic bullion futures. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures advanced 1.20% to ₹1,23,370 per 10 grams, while silver futures gained 2.73% to ₹1,47,700 per kg around 9:13 AM.

Gold and Silver Prices Recover After Sharp Correction

Gold and silver prices recovered in domestic and international markets on Thursday following a sharp decline in the previous trading session.

In international markets, spot gold traded largely steady at $3,580.87 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery advanced 1.2% to $3,578.70 per ounce. Spot silver also gained 1% to $41.64 per ounce.

The recovery followed a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, when international gold prices briefly slipped below $3,500 per ounce for the first time since September 2025.

The rebound in precious metals provided a positive trigger for MCX shares, as investors tracked renewed buying interest and movements in the domestic bullion futures market.

US Federal Reserve Interest Rate Outlook Keeps Bullion Prices Volatile

Uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook has been a key factor influencing gold and silver prices.

Stronger-than-expected US economic growth and accelerating inflation in October have strengthened expectations of further interest rate increases in December and early 2027.

Higher interest rates generally put pressure on precious metals because they increase bond yields and the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver.

Consequently, changing expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions have contributed to volatility in international bullion markets, with prices witnessing sharp movements over recent trading sessions.

MCX Share Price Performance: Stock Gains 18% in One Month

MCX shares have delivered significant returns across multiple timeframes in 2026, with the latest rally adding to the stock’s gains.

According to the cited market data, the stock has gained more than 18% over the past month, while its year-to-date return stands at 67.58%.

The exchange’s longer-term performance has also remained strong. MCX shares have advanced 79.09% over the past year, 529.08% over three years and 1,005.90% over five years.

The strong performance highlights the stock’s substantial gains across different investment horizons, although its recent movement also reflects the volatility associated with commodity market activity.

Why Are MCX Shares Rising Today?

The rally in MCX shares on November 26 coincided with a recovery in domestic and international gold and silver prices after Wednesday’s sharp correction.

As a commodity derivatives exchange, MCX provides a platform for trading futures and options contracts across several commodities, including precious metals.

The rebound in bullion prices and renewed market activity in gold and silver futures provided a positive sentiment trigger for the exchange’s shares on Thursday.

However, MCX’s share price can be influenced by several factors, including trading volumes, exchange revenues, market participation, regulatory developments and broader stock market conditions.

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