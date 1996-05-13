DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 22-Sep-2026
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 25-Sep-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9996
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.02
|Category Avg
-0.08
-0.52
0.24
3.29
4.39
6.85
5.9
6.79
|Category Best
0.09
0.56
1.79
5.83
9.32
9.16
11.01
8.78
|Category Worst
-0.29
-1.35
-1.98
1.89
2.48
5.13
4.7
-0.02
DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Money Market Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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