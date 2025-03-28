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Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Summary of Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: NA

Corpus under management: Rs. NA (as on 16-Apr-2026)

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TOP 5 Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
No Record Found

Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

No Record Found

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

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Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

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Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

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Why FIIs are selling?

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In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

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January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

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In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
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CONTACT INFORMATION OF Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Registered

Address:
Unit No. 1301, 13th Floor, Altimus Building,Plot 130,Worli Estate Pandurang Budhkar, Wo Mumbai 400018

Phone:
02269987700, 02235207700

Email:
service@jioblackrockamc.com

Website:
https://www.jioblackrockamc.com

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