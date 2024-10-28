JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G
AMC
: Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Arun Ramachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Sep-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1002.062
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.12
|Category Avg
0.23
0.54
2.15
3.34
6.23
7.08
6.33
6.57
|Category Best
0.98
5.02
19.61
21.46
24.96
12.9
9.89
11.02
|Category Worst
-0.5
-0.29
-5.19
-3.86
-1.39
-5.17
-0.73
-12.55
JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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