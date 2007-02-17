Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Sep-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Sep-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.8587
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out within 7 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
|Category Avg
0.12
0.45
1.55
3.01
5.65
6.23
5.89
5.81
|Category Best
1.3
1.62
17.42
19.43
22.95
21.75
14.87
90.71
|Category Worst
-3.36
-13.08
-13.08
-9
-21.89
-4.02
-2.41
-0.01
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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