Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Monarch Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
: Monarch Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Sep-2026
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Motta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Sep-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
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-
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|Category Avg
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-
-
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|Category Best
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|Category Worst
-
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Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Monarch Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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