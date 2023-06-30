To the Members of ACME India Industries Limited

(formerly known as ACME India Industries Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of ACME India Industries Limited (formerly known as ACME India Industries Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements , including a summary of the Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements ").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the A<~t read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 ("AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How our Audit addressed Key Audit Matters 1. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures relating to revenue recognition included, but were not limited to the following: Revenue of the Company consists primarily of the business of refurbishment of old coaches and interior furnishing of new coaches of railways, which is recognized in accordance with the accounting policy as described in Note 1 (h) to the accompanying standalone financial statements. Refer note 23 for the revenue recognised during the year. • Obtained an understanding of revenue transactions of the Company and related process. Accordingly, we assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policy, including those relating to price adjustments, in accordance with the requirements of AS 9; Revenue is recognised at a point in time when the risk and rewards of ownership over the goods are transferred to the customer, which is primarily upon delivery of goods or inspection certification of goods received from buyer. • Evaluated the effectiveness of control over the preparation of information that are designed to ensure the completeness and accuracy; The Company also focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for overstating revenue and thus, the timing of revenue recognition is important as there is a risk of revenue being recorded before risk and reward is transferred. Considering the materiality of amounts involved and above complexities, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • On a sample basis, tested the revenue transactions recorded during the year and revenue transactions recorded before and after year-end with supporting documents such as invoices, agreements/ purchase order, Inspection Certificate, R- Note, issued by railway authorities etc., to ensure revenue is recognised in the correct period and correct amounts; • Performed substantive analytic procedures; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to revenue recognition in accordance with the accounting standards.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information comprising the above documents is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and [ii] to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Other Matter

The comparative standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 were audited by predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor on comparative financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 dated September 01, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B, As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in the paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013, read with relevant Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses:

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or

in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature of the said software.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 8 (A) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of ACME India Industries Limited (Formerly known as ACME India Industries Private Limited) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

I. (a)(A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, as per a regular program of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and as informed, no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of assets.

(c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, there are no immovable properties owned by the Company, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(l)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment, and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters, except for the following:

Qtr. Ended Particulars Amount as reported in Quarterly Return/ Statement (Lakhs) Induslnd Bank HDFC Bank Ltd Kotak Bank Ltd Amount as Per Unaudited Books (Lakhs) Difference 30/06/2023 Trade Receivable 3,611.79 3,611.79 3,611.79 3,686.29 74.5 30/09/2023 Trade Receivable 2,985.47 2,985.47 2,985.47 2,969.08 -16.39 Security Deposit 464.03 464.03 464.03 279.38 -184.65 31/12/2023 Trade Receivable 2,607.20 2,607.20 2,607.20 2,606.87 -0.33 Security Deposit 626.88 626.88 626.88 309.65 -317.23 31/03/2024 Trade Receivable 14,055.65 14,055.65 14,055.65 15,374.99 1,319.34 Inventory 946.81 946.81 946.81 812.95 -133.86 Security Deposit 422.23 422.23 422.23 212.11 -210.12

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments , granted unsecured loan and advances in the nature of loans to Companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a)The Company has made investments, granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans to Companies. The details of the same are given below:

Rs. In Lakhs

Particulars Investments Guarantees Securities Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/Provided during the year -Subsidiaries 46.80 - - 100.80 - -joint Ventures 10.25 - - - 26.54 -Associates - - - - - -Others - - - 126.34 - Balance Outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of the above case -Subsidiaries 46.80 - - 94.80 - -Joint Ventures 10.25 - - - 26.54 -Associates - - - - - -Others - - - 204.84 -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the investments made, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, read with Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, conducted a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate and complete.

VII. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, and records examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, goods and service tax (GST), TCS, custom duty, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to information and explanation given to us, and as per the records examined by us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- paragraph (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount Involved (Rs.in Lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 795.64 795.64 AY 2022-23 CIT (A)

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us as at balance sheet date the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

X. (a)The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares during the year, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The funds raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

XI. (a)To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up-to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xiv)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. [a] In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Group doesnt have any CIC. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been a resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and there are no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause f 11 of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 Pthe Act"1

To the members of

ACME India Industries Limited

(Formerly known as ACME India Industries Private Limited.)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ACME India Industries Limited (Formerly known as ACME India Industries Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment ^__jofthe risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.