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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.07
16.79
8.46
8.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.94
42.68
27.98
8.05
Net Worth
106.01
59.47
36.44
16.21
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
210
213.43
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
210
213.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.46
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,828.1
|57.21
|1,34,709.5
|543.01
|1.36
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,497.1
|93.36
|68,758.35
|115.84
|0.19
|1,567.22
|195.47
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,318.45
|101.97
|62,927.64
|223.17
|0.52
|1,003.11
|57.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,096.95
|101.82
|58,860.81
|146.98
|0.4
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,324
|54.22
|45,268.82
|158.62
|0.15
|2,227.63
|309.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dilip Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director
Suraj Pandey
Whole-time Director
Sadhvi Pandey
Non Executive Director
Ashwini Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Lakshmi Raman
Independent Director
Devdutt Gajanan Salpekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Yadav
Plot No.34 2nd Flr Dwaraka-,
Sector-3,
Delhi - 110078
Tel: +91-11-4164 2215
Website: https://acmeindia.co/
Email: cs@acmeindia.co
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Acme India Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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