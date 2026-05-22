|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 Financial results for financial year ended 31.03.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2026
|29 Jan 2026
|AG Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 04, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 04.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|AG Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2025 This is further to our letter dated November 04, 2025, intimating the date of the Board Meeting for the approval of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board today has approved the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. We attach herewith a copy of the approved Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12.11.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Aug 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 To consider financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/08/2025)
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