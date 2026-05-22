AG Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2025 This is further to our letter dated November 04, 2025, intimating the date of the Board Meeting for the approval of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board today has approved the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. We attach herewith a copy of the approved Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12.11.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/11/2025)