Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹232
Prev. Close₹232.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.32
Day's High₹235.5
Day's Low₹230
52 Week's High₹329.8
52 Week's Low₹211.8
Book Value₹256.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.11
P/E39.14
EPS3.2
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
243.29
615.67
583.69
547.1
Net Worth
253.28
625.66
593.68
557.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
387.78
342.18
343.47
328.22
yoy growth (%)
13.32
-0.37
4.64
10.36
Raw materials
-134.65
-79.08
-90.12
-76.06
As % of sales
34.72
23.11
26.23
23.17
Employee costs
-45.71
-43.95
-44.58
-39.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
54.84
96.64
79.3
79.63
Depreciation
-23
-20.98
-20.05
-16.34
Tax paid
-14.89
-21.64
-7.79
-22.88
Working capital
10.72
-17.31
11.23
-1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.32
-0.37
4.64
10.36
Op profit growth
-36.28
22.78
0.67
11.55
EBIT growth
-41.24
16.43
1.1
9.73
Net profit growth
-46.73
4.88
26
4.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
107.21
108.28
81.17
535.86
443.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
107.21
108.28
81.17
535.86
443.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.84
9.94
39.54
3.14
8.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Goenka
Independent Director
Runa Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Akshat Goenka
Independent Director
Rajat Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vipin
Independent Director
Mitali Gupta
Chairman Emeritus
J P Goenka
Independent Director
Rachna Lodha
Additional Director
Dhruv Ranjan
Duncan House,
31 Netaji Subhas Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22306831
Website: http://www.occlindia.com
Email: pranab@occlindia.com; occl@cal2.vsnl.net.in; occlk
59C Chowinghee Road,
3rd Flr,
Kolkata-700020
Tel: 91-033-22890540
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon wi...
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