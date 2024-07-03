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AG Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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233.34
(0.19%)
Jul 7, 2025|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open232
  • Day's High235.5
  • 52 Wk High329.8
  • Prev. Close232.89
  • Day's Low230
  • 52 Wk Low 211.8
  • Turnover (lac)27.32
  • P/E39.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value256.73
  • EPS3.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AG Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹232

Prev. Close

₹232.89

Turnover(Lac.)

₹27.32

Day's High

₹235.5

Day's Low

₹230

52 Week's High

₹329.8

52 Week's Low

₹211.8

Book Value

₹256.73

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

233.11

P/E

39.14

EPS

3.2

Divi. Yield

0

AG Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2025

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11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

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AG Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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AG Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.76%

Non-Promoter- 5.30%

Institutions: 5.30%

Non-Institutions: 42.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AG Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

243.29

615.67

583.69

547.1

Net Worth

253.28

625.66

593.68

557.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

387.78

342.18

343.47

328.22

yoy growth (%)

13.32

-0.37

4.64

10.36

Raw materials

-134.65

-79.08

-90.12

-76.06

As % of sales

34.72

23.11

26.23

23.17

Employee costs

-45.71

-43.95

-44.58

-39.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

54.84

96.64

79.3

79.63

Depreciation

-23

-20.98

-20.05

-16.34

Tax paid

-14.89

-21.64

-7.79

-22.88

Working capital

10.72

-17.31

11.23

-1.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.32

-0.37

4.64

10.36

Op profit growth

-36.28

22.78

0.67

11.55

EBIT growth

-41.24

16.43

1.1

9.73

Net profit growth

-46.73

4.88

26

4.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

107.21

108.28

81.17

535.86

443.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

107.21

108.28

81.17

535.86

443.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.84

9.94

39.54

3.14

8.05

AG Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AG Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Goenka

Independent Director

Runa Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Akshat Goenka

Independent Director

Rajat Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vipin

Independent Director

Mitali Gupta

Chairman Emeritus

J P Goenka

Independent Director

Rachna Lodha

Additional Director

Dhruv Ranjan

Registered Office

Duncan House,

31 Netaji Subhas Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22306831

Website: http://www.occlindia.com

Email: pranab@occlindia.com; occl@cal2.vsnl.net.in; occlk

Registrar Office

59C Chowinghee Road,

3rd Flr,

Kolkata-700020

Tel: 91-033-22890540

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL) was formerly incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals Limited on June 19, 1978. The Company acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon wi...
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Reports by AG Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AG Ventures Ltd share price today?

The AG Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of AG Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AG Ventures Ltd is ₹233.11 Cr. as of 07 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AG Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AG Ventures Ltd is 39.14 and 0.49 as of 07 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AG Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AG Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AG Ventures Ltd is ₹211.8 and ₹329.8 as of 07 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of AG Ventures Ltd?

AG Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.12%, 3 Years at 5.42%, 1 Year at 5.42%, 6 Month at -0.40%, 3 Month at 39.35% and 1 Month at -7.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AG Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AG Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.76 %
Institutions - 5.13 %
Public - 43.11 %

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