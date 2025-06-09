|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|-
|7
|70
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. May 22, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24;
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