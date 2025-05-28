TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors are pleased to present the 45th Annual Report along with the Audited Annual Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2024 Net Sales/Income from Operations 2,234.06 1,447.13 Other Income 179.10 67.80 Total Revenue 2,413.16 1,514.93 Profit/(Loss) from Continuing Operations before tax and Exceptional Items 487.56 730.54 Exceptional Items -Profit / (Loss) (37,494.57) - Provision for Tax including deferred tax 381.22 (49.59) Profit/(Loss) after Taxation from Continuing operations after exceptional Items (37,388.23) 78.13 Profit after Taxation from Discontinuing operations 754.22 3,849.23 Total Profit /(Loss) for the Period (36,634.01) 4,629.36 Other Comprehensive Income/(loss)(Net of Tax) 94.81 (32.33) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period (36,539.20) 4,597.03 Amount Available for Appropriation Net of Transferred to Resulting Company upon demerger 22,393.12 59,889.17 Appropriation: Interim Dividend on Equity Shares - 6,99.31 Final Dividend for Previous Year 6,99.31 6,99.31 Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 21,693.81 58,490.55

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 24, 2022, approved the Scheme of Arrangement under section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, for Demerger of Chemical business of the Company (Demerged Company) to OCCL Limited (Resulting Company).

This scheme was approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad on April 10, 2024 with a condition of Appointed Date to be the date of pronouncement of the NCLT Order.

The Company filed an appeal before the Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to allow the Company to fix the Appointed Date as defined in the Scheme. On May 27, 2024 the Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued the order in favour of the Company by allowing to fix the appointed date as per scheme.

The appointed date and effective date of the Scheme was July 01, 2024 (date of filing the certified copy of the Scheme with ROC). Accordingly, the accounting effect in respect of the Scheme has been given in the Financial as per the Scheme with effect from July 01, 2024.

Pursuant to the above scheme, shareholders of the Demerged Company were allotted Five (5) equity shares of the Resulting Company face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up against One

(1) equity share face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up held in the Demerged Company. The shares of Resulting Company so allotted were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) from October 29, 2024.

As per the scheme the employees of the Company pertaining to Chemical Business were transferred to the resulting company OCCL Ltd on the appointed date.

OPERATIONS

Pursuant to the above scheme, the Company is no longer in Chemical Business (insoluble Sulphur and Acid) from July 01, 2024.The Company continues its trading and investment business. The exceptional loss of Rs 37,494.57 Lakhs reflected in the Profit and Loss account is the difference between assets (Rs 56,734.98 Lakhs) and liabilities (Rs 19,240.41 Lakhs) of chemical business transferred to the resulting company.

The profit before tax of Rs 487.56 Lakhs from continuing operations (trading and Investment activities) was lower than the previous year (Rs 730.54 Lakhs) mainly due to reduction in income from liquid investments pursuant to the demerger. The Profit from discontinued operations during the Period April to June 2024 was Rs 1,059 Lakhs.

During the year the Company has also restated its financial results by reclassifying Fair value gains and losses of some

Equity and AIF Investments from Other Comprehensive Income to Profit and Loss to disclose the true and fair view of financials as per Ind AS 8.

CREDIT RATING

All the loans of the Company were pertaining to the Chemical Business and were transferred to the resulting company on demerger, hence credit rating is no longer required. However, since it was a transition year for demerger the Company received credit ratings for Long term and short term fund- based/ Non fund based facilities which were [ICRA]A- (Stable)/ [ICRA]A2+ from ICRA.

SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

The Company has one subsidiary, Duncan Engineering Ltd.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, statement containing salient features of financial statements of subsidiaries and Associates in Form AOC-1 which is the part of the Financial Statements in a separate section. The Company has no Joint Venture or Associate Company.

The audited accounts of the Subsidiary Companies are available on the website of the Company www.agventuresltd.com. Brief details of the performance of the subsidiaries and the Associate Company are given below:

Duncan Engineering Limited, registered a gross turnover of Rs. 8,730.63 lakhs during the current Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 against Rs. 6,731.24 lakhs during FY 2023-24. The Subsidiary reported a profit after tax of Rs. 521.07 lakhs (Previous Year Profit Rs. 687.38 lakhs).

With effect from July 01, 2024 OCCL Limited ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the order of NCLT approving the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of Chemical Business of the Company to OCCL Limited. Upon implementation of the Scheme, the Companys investment in Associate Company i.e. Clean Max Infinia Private Limited has been transferred to OCCL Ltd (Resulting Company). Hence, Clean Max Infinia Private Limited ceased to be the Associate of the Company with effect from July 01, 2024.

In accordance with the fourth proviso of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of the Company, containing therein its Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements would be placed on the website of the Company. Further, as per the provisions of the said Section, audited Annual Accounts of Subsidiary Companies would also be placed on the website of the Company at www.agventuresltd.com. Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the Annual Accounts of the subsidiary companies may write to the Company Secretary at the Companys c o r p o r a t e o f fi c e o r m a y d r o p a m a i l a t investors@agventures.co.in .

The Company does not have any material unlisted subsidiary in the immediate preceding accounting year however Duncan

Engineering Limited is material subsidiary of the Company. However, as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (refer as "SEBI LODR”), SEBI has made it mandatory for all listed companies to formulate a policy for determining ‘material subsidiaries. Accordingly, a policy on ‘material subsidiaries was formulated by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and same is also posted on the website of the Company and may be accessed at https://occl-web.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/wp- content/uploads/2025/06/Policy-on-Material-Subsidiaries.pdf

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared in accordance with the Section 133 of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014 and applicable Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) are provided in the Annual Report.

RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General reserves and the entire amount of profit for the year forms part of the ‘Retained Earnings.

DIVIDEND

Considering the transfer of manufacture business to OCCL Limited, in order to conserve funds your Directors did not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report. The effect of the Scheme of Demerger has been accounted in accordance with Ind AS and applicable accounting principles as prescribed under Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (Ind AS) as notified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time and with generally accepted accounting principle.

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated April 10, 2024 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company (Demerged Company) and OCCL Limited (Resulting Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for transfer of Chemical Business Undertaking of Demerged Company to the Resulting Company. pursuant to the said scheme, the Chemical business of the Demerged Company was demerged into the Resulting Company w.e.f. July 01, 2024 (appointed date). Post demerger the Company is continuing with its

business of Trading and investment from the Effective Date. Further, it is hereby confirmed that besides above there has not been any material change in business of the Company.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Article of Association of the Company, Mr. Arvind Goenka (DIN: 00135653), Non Executive Director is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

Detailed profile of the Director is provided in the Explanatory statement to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

During the reporting period, following changes were made in the composition of Directors and KMPs:

The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on June 10, 2024 approved the change of designation of Mr. Arvind Goenka [DIN: 00135653] from Managing Director to Non-Executive NonIndependent Director and of Mr. Akshat Goenka [DIN: 07131982] from Joint Managing Director to Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from July 01, 2024.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Rajat Jain (DIN: 10628142) and Mrs. Rachna Lodha (DIN: 07153563) as additional directors on May 22, 2024. They were subsequently regularized as Independent Directors pursuant to section 149 and 152 of Companies Act, 2013 by the members in the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 30, 2024.

Mr. Om Prakash Dubey (DIN: 00228441), Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan (DIN: 00023370) and Mr. Kailasam Raghuraman (DIN: 00320507) ceased to be Independent Directors of the Company with effect from July 29, 2024 on completion of their tenure as Independent Directors.

Pursuant to the above Scheme of Arrangement, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in their meetings held on June 10, 2024 transferred the employment of Mr. Anurag Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Pranab Kumar Maity, Company Secretary, to the resulting Company with effect from July 01, 2024.

Further, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in their meetings held on June 10, 2024 appointed Mr. Abhinaya Kumar as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aman Abhishek as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Gourab Kumar Nayak as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from July 01, 2024.

Mr. Gourab Kumar Nayak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company resigned from the office with effect from December 20, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meetings held on February 06, 2025 appointed Mr. Vipin, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified under the

provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 and a certificate dated May 28, 2025 received from Company Secretary in Practice certifying that none of the directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of the Companies by SEBI/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

The details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are as follows:

a) Mr. Arvind Goenka, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

b) Mr. Akshat Goenka, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

c) Mr. Sanjay Verma, Nominee Director

d) Mrs. Runa Mukherjee, Non-Executive, Independent Director

e) Mrs. Rachna Lodha, Non-Executive, Independent Director

f) Mr. Rajat Jain, None-Executive, Independent Director

g) Mr. Abhinaya Kumar, Chief Executive Officer

h) Mr. Aman Abhishek, Chief Financial Officer

i) Mr. Vipin, Company Secretary

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Details of the separate meeting of Independent Directors held in terms of Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25(3) of the Listing Regulations are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the share Capital of the Company. The issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of your Company as on March 31, 2025 remain at Rs. 9,99,00,920/- (Rupees Nine Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh and Nine Hundred Twenty Only) divided into 99,90,092 (Ninety- Nine Lakh Ninety Thousand and Ninety-Two) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year 5 (five) Board Meetings were held on May 22, 2024, June 10, 2024, August 12, 2024, November 12, 2024 and February 06, 2025. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The details of Board Meetings with regard to dates and attendance of each Directors have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) & (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors at their meeting held on February 17, 2025 have evaluated the Performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairperson of the Company after considering the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, Board as a whole and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also carried out an evaluation of the performance of every Director of the Company. Based on evaluation made by the Independent Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and by way of individual and collective feedback from the Non-Independent Directors, the Board has carried out the Annual Performance Evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board as a whole and Committees of the Board. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Independent Directors are regularly updated on industry & market trends, plant process, and operational performance of the Company etc. through presentations in this regard. They are also periodically kept aware of the latest developments in Corporate Governance, their duties as directors and relevant laws.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company consists of two Non-Executive Independent Directors and one promoter Director with Mr. Rajat Jain as Chairman, Mrs. Rachna Lodha and Mr. Akshat Goenka, as Member. The Company Secretary is the Secretary of the Committee. The Chief Financial Officer and Auditors are permanent invitees to the meetings. The Committee met 5 (five) times during the year on May 22, 2024, June 10, 2024, August 12, 2024, November 12, 2024 and February 06, 2025.

The Committee, inter alia, reviewed the financial statements before they are placed before the Board, Internal Control System and Reports of Internal Auditors and Compliance of various Regulations. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Your Company has a well-structured Internal Audit System commensurate with its size and operations. During the year there were no instances when the Board had not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of three Non-Executive Independent Directors with Mrs. Runa Mukherjee as Chairperson, Mr. Rajat Jain and Mrs. Rachna Lodha, as members. The Committee, inter alia, identifies people who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in key management positions and senior management. The Committee also finalizes their remunerations. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Committee met 3 times during the year on May 22, 2024, June 10, 2024 and February 06, 2025.

STAKE HOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of one Independent Director Mrs. Rachna Lodha as Chairperson, and Mr. Arvind Goenka and Mr. Akshat Goenka as members. The Committee, inter alia, reviews the grievance of the security holders of the Company and redressal thereof. The brief terms of reference of the

Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Committee met twice during the year on October 23, 2024 and February 06, 2025.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) consists of one Non Executive Director, Mr. Arvind Goenka as Chairman and two Independent Directors, Mr. Rajat Jain and Mrs. Rachna Lodha, as Members. The Committee met once during the year on May 22, 2024. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The CSR Committee of the Company has laid down the policy to meet the Corporate Social Responsibility objectives of the Company. The CSR Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at https://occl-web.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/wp- content/uploads/2020/12/CSR-Policy.pdf . The CSR Policy includes activities prescribed as CSR activity as per the Rules of Companies Act, 2013. The focus areas taken in the policy are Education, Health care and family welfare, Environment and Safety, contribution to any relief fund setup by the Government of India and any State Government.

The Average Net Profits of the Company for the last three financial years is Rs.5,573.4 lakh and accordingly the prescribed CSR expenditure during the year under review should not be less than Rs.111.5 lakh (i.e., 2% of the Average Net Profits of the Company for the last three financial years). Rs. 111.7 lakh were spent on CSR activities and projects undertaken during the year. The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed as "Annexure - A" to this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2025, the Risk Management Committee (RMC), comprised of Mr. Rajat Jain, Non-Executive Independent Director as Chairman, Mr. Arvind Goenka and Mr. Akshat Goenka, Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors as Members of the Committee. The RMC inter alia, identifies and monitors the Key risk elements associated with the business of the Company. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Committee met twice during the year on August 06, 2024 and February 17, 2025.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has put in place a Risk Management Policy in order to, inter alia, ensure the proper risk identification, evaluation, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. Further, the risk management policy also provides a demarcation of the role of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Risk management Committee for the purpose of effective risk management. The major risk elements associated with the business and functions of the Company have been identified and are being addressed systematically through mitigating action on a continuous basis. Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee, under the supervision of the Board, periodically review and monitor the steps taken by the company to mitigate the identified risk elements.

The Risk Assessment is also discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached to this report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place an established internal control system including internal financial Controls designed to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information, compliance of various internal controls and other regulatory and statutory compliances. Self-certification exercise is also conducted by which senior management certifies effectiveness of the internal control system of the Company. Internal Audit is conducted throughout the organization by qualified outside Internal Auditors. Findings of the internal Audit Report are reviewed by the top Management and by the Audit Committee of the Board and proper follow-up action are ensured wherever required. The Statutory Auditors have evaluated the system of internal controls including internal financial control of the Company and have reported that the same are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. The Audit Committee of the Board, from time to time, evaluated the adequacy and effectiveness of internal financial control of the Company with respect to: -

1. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

2. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

3. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

4. The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

5. Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of fraud and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a ‘Whistle Blower Policy to establish Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns has been framed. The policy is revised from time to time to realign it with applicable regulations or organizations suitability. The updated policy is available on the website of the Company and the web link of the same is given as under: https://occl-web.s3.ap- south-1 .amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Vigil-

Mechanism-Policy Latest.pdf.

This policy provides a process to disclose information, confidentially and without fear of reprisal or victimization, where there is reason to believe that there has been serious malpractice, fraud, impropriety, abuse or wrongdoing within the Company. The Company ensures that no personnel is denied access to the Audit Committee.

POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION

The summary of Remuneration Policy of the Company prepared in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Part D of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Remuneration Policy of the Company is approved by the Board of Directors and is uploaded on the website of the Company. The weblink to the remuneration policy is as under: https://s3-ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/occl-web/wp- content/uploads/2019/12/Remuneration Policy OCCL.pdf .

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee works with the Board to determine the appropriate characteristics, skill and experience that are required of the members of the Board. The members of the Board should possess the expertise, skills and experience needed to manage and guide the Company in the right direction and to create value for all stakeholders. The members of the Board should be eminent people of proven competency and integrity with an established track record. Besides having financial literacy, experience, leadership qualities and the ability to think strategically, the members are required to have a significant degree of commitment to the Company and should devote adequate time in preparing for the Board meeting and attending the same. The members of the Board of Directors are required to possess the education, expertise, skills and experience in various sectors and industries needed to manage and guide the Company. The members are also required to look at strategic planning and policy formulations.

The independent members of the Board should not be related to any executive or independent director of the Company or any of its subsidiaries. They are not expected to hold any executive or independent positions in any entity that is in direct competition with the Company. Board members are expected to attend and participate in the meetings of the Board and its Committees, as relevant. They are also expected to ensure that their other commitments do not interfere with the responsibilities they have by virtue of being a member of the Board of the Company. While reappointing Directors on the Board and Committees of the Board, the contribution and attendance record of the Director concerned shall be considered in respect of such reappointment. The Independent Directors shall hold office as a member of the Board for a maximum term as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, in this regard from time to time, and in accordance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. The appointment of Directors shall be formalized through a letter of appointment.

The Executive Directors, with the prior approval of the Board, may serve on the Board of any other entity if there is no conflict of interest with the business of the Company.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

All Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act 2013, ("Act") that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act alongwith Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and have complied with the Code of Conduct of the Company as applicable to the Board of Directors and Senior Managers. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the independent directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situations, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The company has received confirmation from all independent directors of their registration on the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The independent directors have complied with the code for independent directors as prescribed in schedule IV to the act. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity. They fulfill the conditions specified in the act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions entered during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions entered by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Details of all related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for noting and given in the notes forming part of the Financial Statement. The policy on Related Party Transactions as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also available on the website of the Company. The weblink to the same is as under: https://occl-web.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/wp- content/uploads/2025/05/RPT Policy Oriental-Carbon.pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)( c ) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a) In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

b) The Directors have selected such Accounting Policies as listed in the Financial Statements and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year as on March 31, 2025, and of the profits of the Company for that period.

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

Pursuant to the Scheme of demerger the Chemical Business of the Company was transferred to OCCL Ltd (resulting company) with effect from July 01, 2024. There was no other change in the nature of the business of the Company or its subsidiaries during the year under review.

INSURANCE

The Companys properties are adequately insured against risks as required.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review an amount of unclaimed matured deposits of Rs.1,25,000/-, lying with the Company but not claimed by the Depositors for seven consecutive years from date of maturity, was transferred to IEPF Account. The Company has stopped accepting deposits and no deposits were accepted by the Company during the year.

LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) with scrip code No. 506579 and on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with NSE symbol "OCCL”. The Company confirms that the annual listing fees for both the stock exchanges for the financial year 2025-26 have been duly paid.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial Statements.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

a. Statutory Auditors:

The Shareholders of the Company at the 42nd Annual

General Meeting (AGM) held on September 05, 2022 had appointment M/s. S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP (Previously

M/s. S S Kothari Mehta & Co.), Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 000756N/N500441) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of 42nd AGM till the conclusion of 47th AGM to be held in financial year 2027-28.

The Statutory Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 forms part of this Annual report. The statutory audit report is selfexplanatory and there are no qualification, reservation and adverse remarks by the statutory auditor in the Statutory Audit Report.

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the year under review.

b. Secretarial Auditors:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 06, 2025, appointed Mr. Pawan Kumar Sarawagi, Practicing Company Secretary of M/s. P Sarawagi & Associates having office at Narayani Building, Room No.107, First Floor, Brabourne Road, Kolkata - 700001 for conducting the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, is annexed herewith as “Annexure - B”.

The Secretarial auditor of the Company has given an unqualified report for the Financial Year 2024-25 except the following observation:

(a) there was delay in depositing Rs .1 Lakh to Investor Education & Protection Funds, being the matured amount of public deposits which remained unpaid/unclaimed for 7 years; and (b) delay in submission of proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting.

Explanations/comments by the Board on the Secretarial Auditors remark:

It was informed to the Board that the Company is strive to ensure the Compliances in due time. However, due to some inadvertent reasons a) the Company had filed the necessary forms on November 11, 2024 whose due dates were October 06, 2024 and October 13, 2024, respectively and b) the proceedings of 44th AGM was filed with minor delay.

c. Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost records maintained by the Company related to insoluble Sulphur plants located at Dharuhera, Haryana, was subject to audit by the Cost Auditor. M/s J K Kabra & Co., Cost Accountants had been appointed by the Board on May 22, 2024 to conduct the audit of cost records of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 on a remuneration of Rs 1,40,000/- ratified in the Previous

Annual General Meeting. The Cost Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs within stipulated time of period.

The Company ceased the operations of the Chemical Business with effect from July 01, 2024 pursuant to the scheme of arrangement. However, the cost audit for the first quarter ending June 2024 is required.

Annual Return of the Company

In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2025 will be made available on the website of the Company at the link : https://www.agventuresltd.com/investor-relation/annual-returns/

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A detailed Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year 2024-25, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with an Auditors Certificate on compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2024-25, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is given as a separate statement in the Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

As stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable to the Company for FY 2024-25.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (CEO) AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) CERTIFICATION

Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the CEO and CFO certification as specified in Part B of Schedule II thereof is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report. The CEO and CFO has also certified that the financial results do not contain any false or misleading statement or figures and do not omit any material fact which may make the statements or figures contained therein misleading in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel is uploaded on the Companys website and may be accessed at https://s3-ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/occl-web/wp- content/uploads/2021/08/OCCL-Code-of-Conduct.pdf . The CEO of the Company has given a declaration that all Directors and Senior Management Personnel concerned have affirmed the compliance with the code of conduct of Board of Directors and Senior management for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2025. The declaration is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards 1

and Secretarial Standards 2 with respect to Board and General meetings respectively, issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

As required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, the information relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is annexed to this Report as “Annexure - C”.

However, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement of Demerger, the Chemical Business of the Company were demerged and transferred to resulting Company OCCL Limited with effect from July 01, 2024. Therefore the Company is no longer engaged in any business of manufacturing and the Company is carrying only its trading and investment business.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is marked as ‘Annexure - D, which is annexed hereto and forms a part of the Boards Report.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company sends reminder letters to all members whose dividends are unclaimed so as to ensure that they receive their rightful dues. Your Company has also uploaded on its website, www.agventuresltd.com . information regarding unpaid/ unclaimed dividend amounts lying with your Company.

During FY 2024-25, the unclaimed dividend amount for more than seven years of Rs. 15,52,264/- and Rs. 6,80,094/- towards the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2016-17 (Final Dividend) and 2017-18 (Interim Dividend), respectively and unclaimed matured deposits of Rs. 125,000 were transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and its amendments, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred by the Company in the demat account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (“IEPF”) Authority (the "Authority") as per the procedure mentioned in the said Rules. Accordingly, your Company transfered the required equity shares to the demat account of the Authority and in terms of the said Rules.

Members may note that unclaimed dividend and shares transferred to the demat account of the Authority can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority by following the procedure mentioned in the said Rules.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 covering all employees of the Company. The Company has constituted the Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

No case was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 during the year under review.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS / TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND THE COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

Except the above NCLT order approving the Scheme of arrangement, there are no orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future. There were no significant and material orders passed by any regulator / court / tribunal impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

GREEN INITIATIVES

‘Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, enabling electronic delivery of documents including the Annual Report etc. to shareholders at their e-mail address previously registered with the DPs and RTAs.

To support the ‘Green Initiative, Members who have not registered their email addresses are requested to register the same with the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/Depositories for receiving all communications, including Annual Report, Notices, Circulars, etc., from the Company electronically.

Pursuant to the MCA, SEBI Circulars the Notice of the 45th AGM and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 including therein the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2024-25, are being sent only by email to the Members.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Board places on record its appreciation of the support and assistance of various Banks, Government Agencies, Suppliers, valued Customers and the shareholders in particular and looks forward to their continued support. Relations between your Company and its employees remain cordial and the Directors wish to express their appreciation for the cooperation and dedication of all employees of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors