Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2026 Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2026 Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2026. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.09.2026)