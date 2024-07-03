Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹70.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.15
Day's High₹72.37
Day's Low₹69.55
52 Week's High₹76.89
52 Week's Low₹9.26
Book Value₹13.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)419.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
25.9
25.9
17.27
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.56
30.24
23.53
22.87
Net Worth
46.46
56.14
40.8
40.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
164.66
159.78
187.54
194.54
yoy growth (%)
3.05
-14.8
-3.59
32.04
Raw materials
-157.28
-148.27
-175.09
-182.54
As % of sales
95.51
92.79
93.35
93.83
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.52
-0.5
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.02
4.5
5.46
5.17
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.65
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.25
-1.13
-1.51
-1.72
Working capital
-4.87
8.85
6.48
3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.05
-14.8
-3.59
32.04
Op profit growth
-53.24
-9.12
15.65
60.58
EBIT growth
-53.99
-9.91
13.51
65.39
Net profit growth
-77.34
-14.63
14.21
208.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
176.46
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
176.46
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,465.1
|58.3
|1,49,827.26
|829.87
|0.78
|4,249.38
|104.71
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,472.5
|37.19
|73,335.5
|566.3
|0.37
|3,716.14
|426.52
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323
|98.42
|54,020.19
|103.03
|0.19
|694.36
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,405.3
|68.48
|48,429.57
|201
|0.07
|1,302
|647.23
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
8,245
|74.09
|42,325.06
|190.64
|0.1
|694.68
|714.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Director
Dineshsinh Bhimsinh Chavada
Whole-time Director
Vijaysinh Dineshsinh Chavda
Executive Director
Hansaben Dineshsinh Chavada
Independent Director
Faiyazkhan Pathan
Independent Director
Jagdishkumar Thakor
Independent Director
Pramodsinh D Dabhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saroj Jagetia
301 3rd Floor Shalin Complex,
Sector 11,
Gujarat - 382011
Tel: 91-79-23240270
Website: http://www.sanginitachemicals.co.in
Email: sanginitachemicals@yahoo.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Initially in 2003, Sanginita Chemicals Limited started as a proprietorship under the name Sanginita Chemicals and Mr. Vijaysinh Chavda was the proprietor. On December 15, 2005, Sanginita Chemicals Inc...
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Reports by Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd
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