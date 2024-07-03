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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

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69.55
(-1.99%)
Oct 1, 2026|03:15:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High72.37
  • 52 Wk High76.89
  • Prev. Close70.96
  • Day's Low69.55
  • 52 Wk Low 9.26
  • Turnover (lac)80.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)419.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹0

Prev. Close

₹70.96

Turnover(Lac.)

₹80.15

Day's High

₹72.37

Day's Low

₹69.55

52 Week's High

₹76.89

52 Week's Low

₹9.26

Book Value

₹13.26

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

419.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2026

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1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Oct, 2026|03:44 PM
Jun-2026Jun-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.11%

Foreign: 37.11%

Indian: 15.97%

Non-Promoter- 46.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

25.9

25.9

17.27

17.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.56

30.24

23.53

22.87

Net Worth

46.46

56.14

40.8

40.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

164.66

159.78

187.54

194.54

yoy growth (%)

3.05

-14.8

-3.59

32.04

Raw materials

-157.28

-148.27

-175.09

-182.54

As % of sales

95.51

92.79

93.35

93.83

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.52

-0.5

-0.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.02

4.5

5.46

5.17

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.65

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.25

-1.13

-1.51

-1.72

Working capital

-4.87

8.85

6.48

3.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.05

-14.8

-3.59

32.04

Op profit growth

-53.24

-9.12

15.65

60.58

EBIT growth

-53.99

-9.91

13.51

65.39

Net profit growth

-77.34

-14.63

14.21

208.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

176.46

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

176.46

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.38

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,465.1

58.31,49,827.26829.870.784,249.38104.71

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,472.5

37.1973,335.5566.30.373,716.14426.52

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323

98.4254,020.19103.030.19694.36495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,405.3

68.4848,429.572010.071,302647.23

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

8,245

74.0942,325.06190.640.1694.68714.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Director

Dineshsinh Bhimsinh Chavada

Whole-time Director

Vijaysinh Dineshsinh Chavda

Executive Director

Hansaben Dineshsinh Chavada

Independent Director

Faiyazkhan Pathan

Independent Director

Jagdishkumar Thakor

Independent Director

Pramodsinh D Dabhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saroj Jagetia

Registered Office

301 3rd Floor Shalin Complex,

Sector 11,

Gujarat - 382011

Tel: 91-79-23240270

Website: http://www.sanginitachemicals.co.in

Email: sanginitachemicals@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Initially in 2003, Sanginita Chemicals Limited started as a proprietorship under the name Sanginita Chemicals and Mr. Vijaysinh Chavda was the proprietor. On December 15, 2005, Sanginita Chemicals Inc...
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Reports by Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd is ₹419.71 Cr. as of 01 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 4.68 as of 01 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.26 and ₹76.89 as of 01 Oct ‘26
Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.76%, 3 Years at 53.47%, 1 Year at 602.57%, 6 Month at 278.25%, 3 Month at 64.18% and 1 Month at 26.78%.
The shareholding pattern of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.00 %

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