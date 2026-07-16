The Board has approved the Notice for convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 07 August, 2026 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)], to seek approval of the Members for the businesses as set out in the Notice of EGM. Notice for Convening the EGM will be sent to stock Exchange in the due course. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 07, 2026 As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.07.2026 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 07, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.07.2026) Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 07, 2026 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 07, 2026. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On 07.08.2026)