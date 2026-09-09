Board Meeting 9 Sep 2026 4 Sep 2026

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 09, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 09.09.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2026 4 Sep 2026

Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, 4® September, 2026,

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2026 20 Aug 2026

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Proposed Acquisitions of Blue Lotus Support Services Private Limited and Whitefield Communication Private Limited.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2026 6 Aug 2026

Financial Results Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.06.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2026 15 Jul 2026

Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 15 July, 2026,

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2026 17 Jun 2026

Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 17, 2026.

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2026 9 Jun 2026

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through their resolution passed on June 9, 2026

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2026 5 Jun 2026

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today,5 th June,

Board Meeting 8 May 2026 8 May 2026

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 8 th May, 2026

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2026 13 Apr 2026

The said resignation letter will be placed before the Board at their meeting scheduled to be held on 25th April, 2026. In the meantime the Company will find the suitable person to be appointed as CFO of the Company. The resignation letter received from CFO is attached for reference Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.04.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2026 17 Mar 2026

To consider Fund Raising Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.03.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Jan 2026 3 Jan 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 10.01.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025