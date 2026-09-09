|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2026
|4 Sep 2026
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 09, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 09.09.2026)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2026
|4 Sep 2026
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, 4® September, 2026,
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2026
|20 Aug 2026
|Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Proposed Acquisitions of Blue Lotus Support Services Private Limited and Whitefield Communication Private Limited.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2026
|6 Aug 2026
|Financial Results Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2026
|15 Jul 2026
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 15 July, 2026,
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2026
|17 Jun 2026
|Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 17, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|9 Jun 2026
|9 Jun 2026
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through their resolution passed on June 9, 2026
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2026
|5 Jun 2026
|In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today,5 th June,
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2026
|8 May 2026
|we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 8 th May, 2026
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2026
|13 Apr 2026
|The said resignation letter will be placed before the Board at their meeting scheduled to be held on 25th April, 2026. In the meantime the Company will find the suitable person to be appointed as CFO of the Company. The resignation letter received from CFO is attached for reference Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2026
|17 Mar 2026
|To consider Fund Raising Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2026
|3 Jan 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 10.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2025
|3 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.10.2025)
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