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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

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70.96
(2.00%)
Sep 30, 2026|03:16:10 PM

Sanginita Chemi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

01/10/2025calendar-icon
01/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Sep 20264 Sep 2026
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 09, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 09.09.2026)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20264 Sep 2026
Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, 4® September, 2026,
Board Meeting20 Aug 202620 Aug 2026
Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Proposed Acquisitions of Blue Lotus Support Services Private Limited and Whitefield Communication Private Limited.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20266 Aug 2026
Financial Results Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.06.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202615 Jul 2026
Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 15 July, 2026,
Board Meeting17 Jun 202617 Jun 2026
Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 17, 2026.
Board Meeting9 Jun 20269 Jun 2026
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through their resolution passed on June 9, 2026
Board Meeting5 Jun 20265 Jun 2026
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today,5 th June,
Board Meeting8 May 20268 May 2026
we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 8 th May, 2026
Board Meeting25 Apr 202613 Apr 2026
The said resignation letter will be placed before the Board at their meeting scheduled to be held on 25th April, 2026. In the meantime the Company will find the suitable person to be appointed as CFO of the Company. The resignation letter received from CFO is attached for reference Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.04.2026)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202617 Mar 2026
To consider Fund Raising Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.03.2026)
Board Meeting10 Jan 20263 Jan 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 10.01.2026)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20253 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.10.2025)

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