Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Annual Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2020. The financial highlights for the year under review are given below:

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Results are presented in the table below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Financials Highlights Consolidate Financials Highights 2019-20 2018-19 2019-20 2018-19 Total Revenue 1,470.47 2,765.78 1,470.47 2,765.78 Total Expenditure 7,268.70 8,825.75 7,268.88 8,825.84 Profit & Loss Before Exceptional item (5,798.23) (6,059.97) (5,798.41) (6,060.55) Exceptional Item 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit & Loss Before Tax (5,798.23) (6,059.97) (5,798.41) (6,060.55) Tax Expenses (1,125.45) (1,096.21) (1,125.45) (1,096.21) Profit & Loss After Tax (4,672.78) (4,963.76) (4,672.96) (4964.34)

The volatility and uncertainty in the economy continued during the year. The net revenue of the Company decreases from Rs. 2,765.78 Lakhs to Rs. 1,470.47 Lakhs during the year.

2. COMPANYS OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND STATE AFFAIRS

The Companys state of affairs, operations review and future outlook have been discussed and analyzed more in depth in the Management Discussion & Analysis report (Annexure VII) forming part of this Boards report. The companys main business segments are Agri Business comprising largely floriculture, Steel, and Chemicals, pharma division comprising the manufacturing and trading. The companys subsidiary is in the business of Pharma.

PHARMA DIVISION

Alchemist Pharma division is a strong vertical of Alchemist Group with around 400 SKUs and promoted through a very strong committed field force. Pharma division enjoys tremendous respect with the medical fraternity and covering a universe of around 2,000 Doctors and 30,000 retailers across the country. Alchemists Molecules have been acknowledged with tremendous response at the market place. A detailed write up on the pharma divisions is contained in the section on Management Discussion and Analysis elsewhere in this report.

AGRI DIVISION

The company continued to mark its presence in business of Global Agri Trade.

STEEL DIVISION

Steel business segment is consistently making achievement and the production efforts are now supplemented by trading activity as well.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital is Rs.1355.98 Lakhs and paid up Preference Share capital is 31.38 Lakhs as on March 31, 2020. During the year, there is no change in the share capital of the Company.

4. DETAILS OF MATERIAL CHANGES FROM THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

Significant material changes and commitments have occurred after the closure of the Financial Year 2019-20 till the date of this Report, which would affect the financial position of your Company.

The rampant spread of COVID-19 outbreak, across borders and geographies, has severely impacted almost the whole world and triggered significant downside risks to the overall global economic outlook and India is no exception. Due to the lockdown announced by the Government of India from 25th March, 2020, entire operations of the Company came to a halt. The lockdowns and restrictions imposed on various activities due to the pandemic have posed challenges to the businesses of your Company.

The moratorium on debts and interest payments have been a source of support in otherwise severely impacted liquidity and operating cash flows. The Board believes that it is difficult to predict any industry wide scenario for the immediate short term and the Company expects to resume normal operations soon after lifting of lockdown. Although there are uncertainties due to the pandemic, the Company is taking several measures to mitigate the adverse impact by optimizing costs and continuously realigning the cost and operating structures so as to sustain viable level.

5. DIVIDEND

Your Company has incurred loss during the year and hence Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend during the year.

6. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review.

7. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

There are 630538 (4.65%) shares still in physical form and 12929262 (95.35%) are \in dematerialized form of the Companys total paid- up equity capital representing 1,35,59,800 shares as on March 31, 2020.

In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories.

With effect from 01st April, 2019, the request for transfer of Equity shares of the company shall not be processed unless the securities are held in dematerialised form with a Depository as per the amended regulation 40 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

8. LISTING FEES AND ANNUAL CUSTODIAN CHARGES

The Shares of your Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange India Limited (NSE).The Listing fee for the financial year 2019-20, has been paid to the Stock Exchanges.

9. _ SUBSIDIARY COMPANY & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company has one subsidiary company namely Alchemist Healthcare Limited and one Associate i.e., Alchemist Medisphere Limited. Financial statements of the above mentioned subsidiary and associate company are consolidated as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 accounting standards and accounting policies applicable to the company.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies is attached to the Directors Report in Form AOC-1 (attached as Annexure-I). The Company will make available the said financial statements and related detailed information of the subsidiary company upon the request by any member of the Company or its subsidiary company. These financial statements will also be kept open for inspection by any Member at the Registered Office of the Company. The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company include the financial statements of its subsidiary and associate companies.

The financial statements of one Associate i.e., ROC Foods Limited (formerly known as Alchemist Foods Limited) is still under compilation process till the date of balance sheet and one subsidiary viz. Alchemist Hospitality Group Limited is under strike off. Accordingly, the same are not forming part of the consolidated financial Statements.

10. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KMP DIRECTORS

• Mr. Charandeep Singh Jolly (DIN: 05151343) who retires by rotation at this meeting and being eligible has offered himself for reappointment, be and is hereby re- appointed as a Non- Executive Director of the Company.

• In first term of office of Ms. Maria Fernandes as Independent Director of the Company in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 expired on March 23, 2020. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting which was held on June 11, 2020, Re- appoint Ms. Maria Fernandes as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f March 23, 2020 and the Board of Directors recommended to the shareholders for re-appointment of Ms. Maria Fernandes as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years at the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2020.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Chief Financial Officer of the company had resigned on July 02, 2019.

• The Board has appointed Mr. Anop Singh Negi as Chief Financial officer of the Company with effect from July 11, 2019 in place of

Mr. Dinesh Kumar.

• The Board has appointed Mr. Sunil Jain as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer he had resigned on November 15, 2019.

• The Board has appointed Ms. Divya Bajaj as company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from February 01, 2020 in place of Mr. Sunil Jain.

11. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Also, your Company has received annual declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they have already registered their names with the data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ["IICA"] as prescribed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under the relevant rules. The Board is of the opinion that all independent directors of the Company hold highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise and experience required to fulfill their duties as Independent Directors.

12. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirements under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on February 12, 2020.

The Independent Directors at the meeting, inter alia, reviewed the following:-

• Performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole.

• Performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non- Executive Directors.

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

13. BOARD MEETINGS AND COMMITTEESS MEETINGS

During the year, 07 Board meetings were convened and held.

During the Year, 05, Audit Committee meetings, 01 Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) meetings and 03 Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings were convened and held.

The details of these meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

14. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and having due regard to the SEBIs Guidance Note on Board Evaluation dated January 05, 2017, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, individual separately as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit Committee, Committee of Directors Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. A comprehensive evaluation process formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee covering various aspects of the functioning of the Board was circulated to all the Directors to evaluate the performance of the Board.

The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the Chairperson of the Company was also carried out by the independent directors, taking into account the views of the executive and non-executive directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of loans/ guarantee given and investments made are given in the financial statements.

16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis and are in compliance with applicable provisions of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

All related party transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee periodically, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

Related Party Transaction Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on Companys Website at the web link i.e.,http://www.alchemist. co.in/investors.html.

The details of the transactions with the Related Parties are provided in the accompanying Financial Statements. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

All possible measures have been undertaken successfully by your Company to achieve the desired objective of energy conservation and technology absorption. Particulars of Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure-II.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the year under review, your Company does not fall under the criteria prescribed under Section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant rules framed thereunder, hence the company is not required to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee).

19. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Details of Managerial remuneration required pursuant to Section 134 (3) (q) and section 197(12) and Rule 5(1) & (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure-III.

20. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPPSI) in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour the company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism Policy/ Whistle Blower policy.

22. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process within the Company. During the year under review, a detailed exercise on Risk Assessment and Management was carried out covering the entire gamut of business operations and the Board was informed of the same. The company has followed the principal of assessing the risk and accordingly managing the business.

In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk,Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, fidelity risk, legal risk. These risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same.

23. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Details of internal control system and its adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Report.

24. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year 2019-2020, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment.

25. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules framed thereunder, M/s. Anu & Associates, Chartered Accountants (firm Registration No.019624N) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, at 28th Annual General Meeting held in the year 2017, on such remuneration as may be recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board and decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.

However, the requirement of ratification of appointment of Auditors has been relinquished by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

26. EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REMARKS

The Board has taken note of the Observations made by the Auditors in their Report.

Reply to Auditors qualifications/observations-

(i) Regarding outstanding export receivable- the Company extends credit from time to time as per market practices. In respect of export receivables amounting to ^ 46,442.79 Lakhs, credit were extended for export sales in the normal course of the business, however it apparently got stuck. Though the Company is regularly following up on the same, has initiated legal recourse and is hopeful of recovering such amount, still considering the principal of conservatism, the Company had made a provision for expected credit loss @ 10% of the outstanding export receivables amounting to ^ 4,644.28 Lakhs and has not recognized unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss on such export receivable and related trade payable during the financial year 2019-20. Hence forth, the

Company shall not be accounting for the unrealised foreign exchange loss on such export receivable and related trade payables and the same will only be accounted for on actual realisation/payment". Cumulatively, the provision for expected credit loss on such export receivables stands at ^ 9,288.56 Lakhs.

Such export receivables are outstanding for more than three years as at the year-end date, provision @ 20% is made against such doubtful trade receivables. Since the actual realisation of such doubtful export receivable cannot be ascertained, we are unable to comment on the adequacy of the provision of excepted credit loss made by the Company.

The loss to that extent is under stated, the effect however could not be quantified.

Though, the Company admits that the export receivable is doubtful of recovery and has made partial provision on such export receivable, still such export receivable and related trade payable stand in the books, hence require recognition of unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss as per the provisions of Ind AS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. Accordingly, the loss is overstated by ^ 3,178.87 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2020 and accordingly the trade receivables and trade payable are understated by ^ 4,329.75 Lakhs and ^ 1150.88 Lakhs respectively, as at the year ended 31st March, 2020.

(ii) Regarding Working Capital Limits- The working capital limits of ^ 350.00 Lakhs availed from Bank of India for the working capital requirements of the pharmaceutical division has been classified as non-performing asset (herein referred to as NPA) on 30th November, 2018. The outstanding as on the date of classification by the bank as NPA was ^ 363.88 Lakhs. The Company has not recognised interest liability on such loan from the day it has become NPA, in line with the practice followed by the respective bank".

The Company has not made provision of interest due on the borrowings from Bank of India, post the date the account was classified as non-performing assets by the bank.

In the absence of the information on record, the consequential impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements is not ascertainable.

(iii) Regarding Capital Advances- Capital advances of Rs. 769.70 lakhs is considered as good and recoverable and also states that out of the same, the Parent is pursuing legal action in Honorable Kolkata High Court against Medisphere Marketing Limited for recovery of the amount of Rs.459.80 Lakhs outstanding in its books. Further, the company is hopeful of recovering the above amounts and hence no provision is considered necessary.

(iv) Balances in FDRs, current account and cash credit limit- FDRs, current accounts and cash credit limit with a cumulative debit balance of ^ 106.39 Lakhs and cumulative credit balance of ^ 375.07 Lakhs could not be verified from statement or even balance confirmation.

In the absence of the information on record, the consequential impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements is not ascertainable.

(v) Consolidation of Financial Statements of Associate Company (ROC Foods Limited), one subsidiary viz. Alchemist Hospitality Group Limited

It has been explained to us that the financial statements of one associate, ROC Foods Limited is still under compilation and one subsidiary viz. Alchemist Hospitality Group Limited is under strike off. Accordingly, the same are not forming part of the consolidated financial results.

(vi) Impact of COVID-19-The financial impact arising out of the COVID -19 outbreak are not accounted or reported or disclosed as per the prescribed Indian Accounting Standards, in the financial statements.

In the absence of the information on record, the consequential impact, if any, on the standalone financial statements is not ascertainable.

27. COST AUDITORS

Pursuant to the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, states that cost records are mandatory in the case following conditions are satisfied -

(a) The company is engaged in manufacturing goods or provision of services which are listed in Table A or Table B; and

(b) Total aggregate turnover of the company from all its production or service is more than INR 35 Crore in the preceding financial year.

Your Companys turnover is less than 35 crores in the preceding financial year. Hence, Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company.

28. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS SECREATRIAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors confirms that your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the year 2019-20.

The Board has appointed M/s Vishal Gambhir & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2019-20. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31stMarch, 2020 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure- IV to this Report.

29. INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Company has appointed Mr. Amardeep Singh, as internal auditor undertake the audit exercise. During the year, the Company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. This includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

30. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

During the Financial Year, no order has been passed by the authorities which impacts the going concern status and companys operations in future.

31. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most important assets. The Company has taken pragmatic steps for strengthening organizational competency through involvement and development of employees as well as installing effective systems for improving the productivity, quality and accountability at functional levels.

32. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

33. INSURANCE

Your Company has taken reasonable steps to prevent risks and the Board is kept apprised of the risk assessment and minimization procedure. The assets of the Company have been adequately covered under insurance. The policy values have been enhanced taking into consideration the expanded and upgraded facilities of the Company.

34. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The Company continues to derive its business and service functions through deployment of a strong Information Technology network across its offices, verticals, outlets etc. to inculcate efficiency and discipline at all levels. The employees information like personal data (personal information, qualification and remuneration details etc.), employee data (current & past employment and training details), self-task (attendance, leave and training request, IT declarations etc.) and MIS continue to be coordinated through this System. The Management of the Company interacts with the employees with regular thoughts and mails.

35. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company continues to give significant attention to Research & Development which has been providing significant support to the manufacturing capabilities of the Company and has helped the company in expanding its product basket significantly. This has also enabled the Company to become the most preferred source for its customers.

36. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to section 92(3) oftheCompaniesAct,2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of annual return in MGT 9 as a part of this Annual Report as ANNEXURE-V.

37. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

A detailed analysis of the Companys performance is discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report and marked as Annexure-VI.

38. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As required by regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a detailed report of Corporate Governance as well as Corporate Governance Compliance Certificate is included in the Annual Report and marked as Annexure-VII.

39. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:- in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

- accounting policies have been selected and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period.

- proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities

- the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; and;

- Internal financial controls followed by the company and those internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

- proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors hereby express their appreciation for the cooperation and assistance received from stakeholders, banks, valued clients and business associates. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the diligent support and efforts of the employees at all levels towards the operations and growth of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors ALCHEMIST LIMITED