Alcokraft Distillery Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMY & OUTLOOK

The global economy entered 2025 with renewed optimism, buoyed by signs of resilience despite ongoing political and economic challenge. According to the IMFs April 2025 World Economic Outlook, global GDP is projected to grow steadily at 3.1%-3.3%, supported by easing inflation and resilient demand. However, advanced economies are expected to register modest growth amid tight monetary conditions. In contrast, emerging markets?€”particularly India are driving global momentum, fueled by robust domestic consumption, structural reforms, and sustained government spending. Emerging markets are pushing the momentum further, with India likely to record a robust 7.0% GDP growth. As global trade dynamics shift and supply chains diversify, the role of emerging economies is becoming increasingly central to global recovery.

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW

India maintains it trend as the fastest growing large economy in the world, with 7.0% GDP that the country recorded in 2024-25, fuelled by the robust infrastructure push and robust services. India continues to experience a vibrant consumption-driven economy, supported by a large, young population, rising middle class, and increased urbanization. The consumption sector, which plays a pivotal role in the countrys growth, is anticipated to remain strong in the near future, buoyed by a growing disposable income among the urban and semi-urban population.

Government CAPEX expenditure of D11.5 lakh crore (3.3% of GDP) for FY 2024-25 accelerates job- opportunity creation and rural-connectivity. Overall consumption in India is steadily strengthening, supported by rising consumer confidence and improving rural demand despite some challenges from uneven monsoons. Increased disposable incomes and a recovering supply chain are driving higher spending across both essential goods and discretionary services, signaling a broad-based revival in domestic demand.

"(Source: Ministry of Statistics & Programme

Implementation Bureau, Monetary Policy Report, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), 2025, Union Budget 2024-25, The National Statistical Office (NSO), Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance, IMF World Economic Outlook April 2025)

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The rapid growth of Indias economy and higher disposable income has increased our fuel demand which has a direct impact on air pollution problems and high oil import bills. It has forced the Indian government to look for alternative solutions aimed at reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and Ethanol Fuel Blending Program (EBP) is one such viable solution.

Despite challenges, such as feedstock availability and technological limitations, policymakers and producers have innovatively addressed these challenges through improved policies, regulations, and technological advances. One of the solutions that the GOI used effectively was reduction in production of sugar by diverting of excess cane towards sugarcane juice to ethanol and B Heavy molasses. However, just before the starting of sugar year 23 24 the GOI capped the production of B heavy molasses and ethanol from sugarcane juice. This has caused uncertainty in the industry regarding feedstock policy and this resulted in panic buying of molasses resulting in exorbitant molasses prices. The next years target for EBP is at 20 %.

The alcoholic beverage sector has a high-growth potential given the favorable demographics and increasing social acceptance. The alcoholic beverages (alcobev) industry in India has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as rapid urbanization, evolving consumer preferences, a youthful demography, a burgeoning middle-class population with greater purchasing power and the growing preference for premium alcoholic beverages among consumers. Additionally, the increasing variety in the flavors of alcoholic drinks, along with expanding product portfolio by manufacturers, is poised to stimulate growth in the alcohol market.

With a large share of Indias population under the age of 30 with demographic and cultural changes have fueled rise in consumption of alcoholic beverages. Although the drinking age ranges between 18-25 in different states the increased working-age population as well as increasing middle class are some of the main drivers of the expansion of alcohol consumption.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a prominent manufacturer in the industry, we specialize in the production of non-potable alcohol. Our diverse range of products, including Rectified Spirit, De Natured Spirit, Extra Neutral Alcohol, and Potash, caters to various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fragrances, fertilizers, animal feed, and chemicals. Located in Walchandnagar, Aurangabad, our distillery operates primarily using molasses as a base.

Since our establishment in 2000, we have continuously evolved under the stewardship of our current promoters, who acquired the company in 2005. One of our significant achievements has been pioneering the adoption of cutting-edge technology for converting spent wash, a by-product of Extra Neutral Alcohol production, into valuable resources. This includes the production of fertilizers, cattle feed, and the extraction/ reuse of water, effectively minimizing waste and maximizing resource utilization.

Building upon our success, we are now actively expanding our product line and venturing into ethanol production, aiming to achieve comprehensive value creation.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Amidst Indias robust liquor industry growth, the Company has thrived and capitalized on the favorable conditions. With the industry witnessing unprecedented expansion and being one of the fastest-growing beverage markets globally, the Company experienced remarkable success.

Furthermore, the companys financial performance with its Profit After Tax (PAT) reaching to Rs. 897.08 Lakhs for FY 2025, decreased compared to FY 2024, where it stood at Rs. 2,092.53 Lakhs.

This remarkable growth in profit is a clear indication of the Companys strategic acumen and ability to seize the opportunities presented by the thriving liquor industry in India, the Companys position appears promising and well-positioned to continue benefiting from the positive attributes of the alcohol sector.

SCOT

Strength- The distillery industry has experienced a rise in demand for alcoholic beverages, including non-potable alcohol, both domestically and internationally. Distilleries have the flexibility to produce a wide range of alcoholic products with different flavors, strengths, and applications, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Challenges - Compliance with complex and evolving regulations, including licensing, production standards, and marketing restrictions, poses challenges for distilleries. Also the deficient monsoon last year may have caused lower acreage plantation of sugarcane which is main raw material for sugar factories. This may influence the molasses availability and pricing.

Opportunities - Distilleries can explore international markets to expand their customer base and take advantage of increasing global demand for alcoholic beverages.

Threats- highly competitive environment where several manufacturers vie for market dominance. However, our company has managed to establish itself as a formidable player and remain at the forefront of the industry.

RATIOS Ratio Particulars As on 31 st March 2025 As on 31 st March 2024 Numerator Denominator Current Ratio (in times) Total Current Assets Total Current Liabilities 1.82 1.78 Debt-Equity Ratio (in times) Debt consists of Long Term borrowings and Short Term borrowings Total Equity 0.84 0.71 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) Earning for Debt Service = Net Profit after taxes + Non-cash operating expenses + Interest + Other non-cash adjustments Debt service = Interest and lease payments + Principal repayments 3.05 2.67 Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) Cost of Goods Sold Average inventory 1.74 2.11 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average trade receivables 40.30 49.02 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio (in time) Cost of purchases + Other expenses Average trade payables 8.41 6.67

Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average Working Capitah Average of Current assets - Current liabilities 1.86 2.69 Net Profit Ratio (in %) Operating Profit for the year Revenue from operations 8.07 16.01 Return on Equity Ratio (in %) Profit for the year less Preference dividend (Excluding exceptional item) Average total equity 10.40 27.20 Return on Capital Employed (in %) Profit before tax and finance costs (Excluding exceptional Items) Capital employed = Net worth + Total Debt + Deferred tax liabilities 16.63 20.40

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The distillery industry operates under stringent government monitoring and regulations, encompassing both central and state laws. The governments active involvement in overseeing the industry presents a unique set of challenges and risks for companies, including our own.

One significant challenge is the ban on liquor consumption in certain states. These prohibitions can significantly impact the market potential and revenue streams for distilleries operating in those regions. The restrictions limit the target market and create obstacles in expanding business operations, potentially hindering growth opportunities.

Moreover, the strict monitoring and regulation by government bodies require distilleries to adhere to numerous compliance standards, licensing requirements, and product quality controls. Failure to meet these regulatory obligations can result in penalties, legal consequences, and damage to the companys reputation.

Additionally, the evolving nature of laws and regulations in the distillery industry introduces uncertainty and the need for continuous adaptation. Changes in taxation policies, labeling requirements, production standards, or advertising restrictions can have a direct impact on business operations and profitability. Staying up to date with these legal developments is crucial to ensure compliance and avoid potential setbacks.

Given these circumstances, the risk profile for distilleries in this industry is amplified. Companies must navigate the complex regulatory landscape, monitor changes in government policies, and proactively manage compliance to mitigate risks effectively. Developing a thorough understanding of the legal framework and building strong relationships with regulatory authorities are essential steps to minimize business risks and maintain operational continuity.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has enlisted the services of an Independent Chartered Accountant to conduct internal audits, ensuring the accuracy and adequacy of recording and reporting practices. This includes verifying the existence of internal controls within the system and implementing necessary measures to update and improve the internal control system. The objective is to ensure that all transactions are properly authorized, recorded, and reported.

Periodic exercises are undertaken to safeguard assets and protect against unauthorized use. The Companys policies, guidelines, and procedures are tailored to the specific nature, size, and complexity of its business operations. These measures contribute to a robust system of internal controls that incorporate automatic checks and balances.

The Company places significant emphasis on maintaining strong internal control systems for financial reporting. This resilience and focus are further reinforced by a comprehensive set of Management Information Systems. Internal audits, conducted either internally or by professional firms, closely monitor business operations to ensure strict adherence to policies, safeguarding of assets, and the timely preparation of reliable financial documents and reports.

Any deviations from established policies and procedures are promptly communicated to the management. In response, the Company takes timely and appropriate measures to address these deviations and maintain uninterrupted business operations. Overall, the Companys commitment to internal control systems, supported by independent audits and professional oversight, ensures the integrity of its financial reporting, safeguarding of assets, and smooth functioning of the business.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Our Company places significant emphasis on recognizing the importance of its human resources as vital contributors to the Companys growth and success. We consider our employees to be valuable assets, and their achievements and goals are closely intertwined with the overall objectives of the Company.

To uphold this belief, our Company consistently invests in the development of our human capital and strives to retain top talent. We have established well-defined HR policies that ensure the alignment of personal goals with professional growth opportunities. By providing a conducive work environment and offering avenues for career advancement, we encourage our employees to thrive and reach their full potential.

Our human capital encompasses a diverse workforce, including permanent factory workers. Throughout the reviewed period, employee relations have remained healthy, cordial, and harmonious across all levels within the organization. We are committed to nurturing positive relationships with our employees and maintaining an open and respectful work culture.

By prioritizing our human resources, we acknowledge their essential role in driving the Companys success. We will continue to foster an environment that promotes employee engagement, satisfaction, and career progression, as we recognize that a motivated and skilled workforce is instrumental in achieving our goals and maintaining our competitive edge.

RETURN ON NET WORTH

Return on net worth is computed as net profit by average net worth. Net profit decreased from ? 2092.53 Lakhs to ?897.08 Lakhs

DISCLOSURES OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The Accounting treatment of your Company in the preparation of financial statements is in consonance with the Accounting Standards 2015 (AS) as amended and there is no deviation in the accounting treatment, different from the said Ind AS.