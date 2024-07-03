Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹72.2
Prev. Close₹73.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹72.2
Day's Low₹72.2
52 Week's High₹163.5
52 Week's Low₹49
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.01
P/E8.25
EPS8.75
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.25
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.12
79.2
58.27
41.15
Net Worth
96.37
87.4
66.47
49.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.22
54.78
55.68
50.12
yoy growth (%)
24.51
-1.6
11.09
22.61
Raw materials
-42.73
-26.58
-29.01
-31.91
As % of sales
62.64
48.51
52.11
63.67
Employee costs
-2.24
-2.01
-1.88
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.34
5.75
8.24
4
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.41
-2.2
-2.1
Tax paid
-1.28
-1.64
-1.77
-0.99
Working capital
-8.05
15.02
-0.35
-11.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.51
-1.6
11.09
22.61
Op profit growth
-8.32
-7.94
56.29
41.77
EBIT growth
-8.77
-7.08
62.79
73.96
Net profit growth
-25.42
-36.52
115.5
339.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
136.41
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
136.41
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,238.5
|47.51
|90,089.68
|571
|0.89
|3,046
|119.9
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
3,484.9
|75.78
|46,606.77
|175.16
|0.26
|1,503.71
|242.67
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,314.3
|92.92
|34,741.51
|101.67
|0.76
|2,247.8
|170.84
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
567.65
|58.74
|15,870.75
|57.45
|0.95
|992.92
|62.36
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
430.45
|42.14
|10,645.65
|-16.89
|0.23
|949.49
|121.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Amardeepsingh Triloksingh Sethi
Managing Director
Dharampal Kimatram Kalani
Non Executive Director
Kanyalal Kimatram Kalani
Non Executive Director
Jagjitkaur Amardeepsingh Sethi
Independent Director
Prakash Madhavrao Sawant
Independent Director
Dilip Mutalik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Soni
560 Preeti Apartment 1st Floor,
18th Road Khar West,
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: -
Website: http://www.aurangabaddistillery.com
Email: info@aurangabaddistillery.com
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Aurangabad Distillery Limited was originally incorporated as Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited on August 03, 2000 with Registrar ofCompanies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, Company got converted in...
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Reports by Alcokraft Distillery Ltd
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