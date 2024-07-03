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Alcokraft Distillery Ltd Share Price Live

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72.2
(-1.37%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open72.2
  • Day's High72.2
  • 52 Wk High163.5
  • Prev. Close73.2
  • Day's Low72.2
  • 52 Wk Low 49
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E8.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

₹72.2

Prev. Close

₹73.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.45

Day's High

₹72.2

Day's Low

₹72.2

52 Week's High

₹163.5

52 Week's Low

₹49

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.01

P/E

8.25

EPS

8.75

Divi. Yield

0

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Alcokraft Distillery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Alcokraft Distillery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 25.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.25

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

86.12

79.2

58.27

41.15

Net Worth

96.37

87.4

66.47

49.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.22

54.78

55.68

50.12

yoy growth (%)

24.51

-1.6

11.09

22.61

Raw materials

-42.73

-26.58

-29.01

-31.91

As % of sales

62.64

48.51

52.11

63.67

Employee costs

-2.24

-2.01

-1.88

-1.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.34

5.75

8.24

4

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.41

-2.2

-2.1

Tax paid

-1.28

-1.64

-1.77

-0.99

Working capital

-8.05

15.02

-0.35

-11.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.51

-1.6

11.09

22.61

Op profit growth

-8.32

-7.94

56.29

41.77

EBIT growth

-8.77

-7.08

62.79

73.96

Net profit growth

-25.42

-36.52

115.5

339.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

136.41

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

136.41

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.67

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,238.5

47.5190,089.685710.893,046119.9

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

3,484.9

75.7846,606.77175.160.261,503.71242.67

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

1,314.3

92.9234,741.51101.670.762,247.8170.84

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

567.65

58.7415,870.7557.450.95992.9262.36

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

430.45

42.1410,645.65-16.890.23949.49121.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alcokraft Distillery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Amardeepsingh Triloksingh Sethi

Managing Director

Dharampal Kimatram Kalani

Non Executive Director

Kanyalal Kimatram Kalani

Non Executive Director

Jagjitkaur Amardeepsingh Sethi

Independent Director

Prakash Madhavrao Sawant

Independent Director

Dilip Mutalik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Soni

Registered Office

560 Preeti Apartment 1st Floor,

18th Road Khar West,

Maharashtra - 400052

Tel: -

Website: http://www.aurangabaddistillery.com

Email: info@aurangabaddistillery.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Aurangabad Distillery Limited was originally incorporated as Aurangabad Distillery Private Limited on August 03, 2000 with Registrar ofCompanies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, Company got converted in...
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Reports by Alcokraft Distillery Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Alcokraft Distillery Ltd share price today?

The Alcokraft Distillery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd is ₹74.01 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd is 8.25 and 0.70 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alcokraft Distillery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd is ₹49 and ₹163.5 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd?

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.81%, 3 Years at -9.16%, 1 Year at -53.42%, 6 Month at -35.07%, 3 Month at -5.06% and 1 Month at -12.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alcokraft Distillery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.07 %

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